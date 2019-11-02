Tuesday, Oct. 29
Brandy Selena Redwine, 21, of 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge and a probation violation (original charges: criminal damage to property in the second degree and theft by taking).
Blas Cruz-Sanchez, 36, of 178 Oak Meadows Drive, Rock Spring, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license.
Jamir Isaiah Degourney, 22, of 4177 Rhinehart Drive N.E., Austell, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with maximum limits (111 in a 70 mph zone) and reckless driving.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Melissa Jean Adams, 43, of 1108 N. Wall St., Apt. 8, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of officers.
Derek Ivan Martinez-McGhee, 21, of 154 N. Dale Ave., Apt. 13, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.