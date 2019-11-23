Tuesday, Nov. 19
Benita Ann Densmore, 44, of 106 Daisy St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV substance (alprazolam) and contraband across the guard line.
Austin Dakota Wade Henson, 23, of 150 Nesbitt Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunk.
Nicholas Keith Mewborn, 26, of 3250 Old Highway 5 S., Ellijay, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant for failure to appear (original charge: fleeing felony).
Terry Clayton Stanley, 56, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 39, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Dylan Brian Bell, 27, of 601 Harlan St., Apt. 20, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
Deric Laroy Causby, 32, of 370 Seabolt Hollow, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary and criminal trespass.
Michael David Cole, 52, of 2433 Abutment Road, No. 109, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Aaron Dewain Collins, 59, of 383 Baker Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice.
William Thomas Moss Jr., 49, of 1306 Underwood St., Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with improper backing, DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, reckless driving and simple battery — family violence.
Candy Leeanne Williams, 43, of 3585 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Michael Lamar Williamson, 29, of 193 Love Bridge Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sell of methamphetamine.
Johnny Dewayne Howell, 48, of 1921 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended and expired registration.