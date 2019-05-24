Wednesday, May 22
Katherine Nicole Hartley, 37, of 2276 Cave Springs Road, Rome, arrested and charged with possession of meth and theft by shoplifting.
Paul Quinton Helton, 55, of 233 Covey Rise Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with fighting, aggravated assault and public drunkenness.
Tuesday, May 21
Lloyd David Gladney, 56, of 104 River Meadow Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Hunter Lee Meeler, 19, of 110 Porter Street, Cartersville, arrested and charged with burglary (2nd degree).
Sunday, May 19
Oliver Chase Carter, 29, of 128 Jones Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for terroristic threats.
Emmanuel Vasquez, 49, of 335 Wildwood Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for terroristic threats.
Saturday, May 18
Matthew Shane Elam, 40, of 2250 Snapping Shoals Road, McDonough, arrested by CPD and housed for drugs not in original container, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II drug.
Friday, May 17
Juan Jose Chanchavac-Isep, 24, of 153 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking and public drunkenness.
Thomas Bartkowski Harris, 38, of 12377 Fairmount Highway, Fairmount, arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Carla Annette Muir, 42, of 2853 Wells Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with driving vehicles when registration suspended/revoked, drug-related objects, possession of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and tail lights.
Gerald Allen Palmer, 38, of 240 Sunrise Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with fugitive from justice.
Casey Cleveland Watson, 35, of 305 Hall Memorial Road Northwest, Calhoun, arrested and charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine.
Thursday, May 16
Barry Dee Palmer II, 30, of 301 Winding Lane, Seneca, South Carolina, arrested by CPD and charged with distracted driving, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felony, possession of methamphetamine and tail lights.
Ashley Leashae Peace, 30, of 150 Brown Circle Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation, theft by taking and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Jonathan Coy Tinch, 30, of 324 Freeman Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with entering automobile and theft by taking.
Peggy Sue Truitt, 70, of 227 Langford Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Karrie Lashane Wable, 43, of 240 Sunrise Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlight, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and tail light.