Wednesday, May 1
Dakotah Conrad Brown, 32, of 4056 Sue Lane, Decatur, arrested by GSP and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, two counts of drug trafficking, maximum limits of 90 mph in a 70 mph zone, obstruction or hindering of a law enforcement officer, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Joseph Scott Janson, 47, of 1318 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with burglary to the second degree.
Jose Joel Martinez-Anaya, 35, of 134 Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with contraband across guard line and possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Lee Ollis, 28, of 1050 Rolling Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children to the third degree.
Tuesday, April 30
Brandon Alan Lee Paul, 23, of 125 Windsor Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with burglary.
Monday, April 29
Charles Dennis Harris, 50, of 4208 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with sex offender registry violation.
Stephanie Lynn Kelley, 36, of 601 Harlan Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, battery criminal damage to property in the second degree, parole violation and two counts of reckless conduct.
Kelsie Briann Whitlock, 26, of 113 Cherry Hill Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with computer theft and two counts of identity theft.
Saturday, April 27
Heather Leigh Begelman, 23, of 2129 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Phillip Lee Puckett, 44, of 392 Pathfinder Circle, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, open container and trafficking of dangerous drugs.
Friday, April 26
Ashlyn Estelle Kelly, 20, of 511 Peters St. Apt. 211, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with forgery.
Jimmy Lamar Kitchens, 25, of 511 Peter St. Apt. 211, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with forgery.
Thursday, April 25
Martha Fay Green, 49, of 157 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Jacob Emmanuel-Burch Krummert, 22, of 1826 Bell Tower Lane, Cleveland, Tennessee, arrested by FPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane and possession of Schedule IV drugs.