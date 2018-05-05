The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, April 30
Frady, Natasha Leann, 40, 100 Clairsway Apt. 8, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass.
McMahan, Johnny Shane, 46, 185 Parker Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Peacock, Joseph Dewey Walden, 46, 194 Mountain View, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation, theft by taking.
Purdey, Ilya Mikhalenko, 21, 181 Woodland Circle NW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Garcia-Martinez, Lucero, 26, 679 Jolly Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for improper turn, no insurance, no license, safety restraint under 16.
Hall, Taylor Marie, 22, 1442 Poplar Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with marijuana possession less than one ounce, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Joiner, Eugene, 56, 1871 Beaver Creek Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, expired tag, failure to yield, no insurance.
Phillips, Fabian Jerry, 23, 97 River Ridge Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Tuesday, May 1
Brown, Antony Scott, 34, 380 Langston Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Corzo, Luis Antonio, 17, 130 Woodberry CT, Calhoun, arrested and charged with burglary.
Crawford, Joseph David, 41, 145 Colony Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of methamphetamine.
Goforth, Russell Blake, 28, 195B Daisy Street, Resaca, arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Moore, Freida Jane, 45, 752 N. Holly Street, Chatsworth, arrested by GSP and charged winth driving while license is suspended or revoked, stop signs and yield signs.
Postell, Freida Jane, 37, 1767 Highway 411, Fairmount, arrested ad charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Rogers, Samantha Lee, 21, 452 D Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant, probation violation.
Treadaway, Austin Lee, 26, 164 John White Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with no tag light, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
Washington, Sidney Laterrence, 39, 119 Dan Cheri Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of drug-related objects, sell of marijuana, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, May 2
Ford, Markalla, 20, 6315 Rosemary Drive, Chattanooga, TN, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Oliver, Rodney Joe, 34, 193 Salacoa Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Samano, Alisha Michaela, 37, 108 B Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged for tattooing.
Anderson, Claude David, 52, 507 Elliot Drive, Rome, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, removing of affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
Byars, Diyun Davon, 39, 665 S 40th Street, Louisville, KY, arrested by GSP and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Crowder, Ashley Michelle, 25, 131 Colony Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with brake lights and turn signals required, driving vehicle when registration is suspended or revoked, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Mulkey, Alan Bradley, 35, 451 Jolly Road Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested and charged with parole violation.