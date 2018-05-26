The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, May 21
Abundiz, Fransisco, 25, 215 Crest Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Detherage, Brian Paul, 40, 200 South Line Street 514, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault.
Grooms, Jerry Lamar, 28, 207 Hensley Road #11, Adairsville, arrested and serving sentence.
Jackson, Dakota Michael, 21, 307 Freeman Road NE, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, probation violation.
Jones, Michael Stephen, 45, 630 Cline Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Laboo, Zachariah Elijah, 39, 2516 Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Randolph, Randy J Charles, 43, 141 Smith Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Reyna, Ivan Herberto, 28, 513 Linda Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Rosillo, Anel, 26, 265 Newtown Apt. 14, Calhoun, arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Salazar-Juarez, Christian Josue, 24, 119 Victor Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Stephens, Charles Joshua, 22, 160 Webb Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Stone, Matthew Brice, 21, 107 Miller Trail, Rising Fawn, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude LEO.
Cardona, Jose Alberto, 19, 1218 10th Street, Cleveland, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for no license, no insurance, no seatbelt.
Cardona-Zavala, Edwin Zamir, 30, 1218 10th Street NW, Cleveland, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for no license.
Gignac, Thomas Robert, 50, 785 Mount Olive Church Road, Fairmount, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, duty upon striking fixture, following too closely, no-passing zones.
Tuesday, May 22
Bibbs-Briscoe, Norman Tayquon, 29, 2523 Red Bud Road Apt. 68, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, probation violation.
Bonds Jr, David Wayne, 28, 207 Hardin Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Bryant, Brandy Nicole, 26, 129 Frances Court, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by taking.
Ford, Angala Rochele, 53, 5540 Foster Mill Road, Cave Spring, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Holder, Brooke Elizabeth, 35, 412 2nd Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
Jipson, Heather Dawn, 38, 275 Sanford Road, Ellijay, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Langley, Rashaan Roland, 38, 126 Adair Street Apt. 16, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Lay, Stephen Kyle, 30, 105 White Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Watkins, Christal Marlene, 46, 451 Jolly Road Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, open container, possession of methamphetamine, right of way in crosswalks.
Adams, James Lamarques, 22, 249 B Lawrence Street, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for no license, tag lights, no insurance.
Hogg, Robert Charles, 43, 477 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, no insurance, tag light.
Wednesday, May 23
Bryant, Derick Clayton, 28, 88 Morgan Drive, Adairsville, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Greeson, Gary Wayne, 43, 813 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hyland, Steven Paul, 33, 129 Francis Court, Calhoun, arrested and housed for probation violation, marijuana possession less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Koger, Rebecca Ellen, 20, 404 Cleech Avenue, Cumberland, KY, arrested by GSP and charged with drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, sale, distribution, possession, etc. of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule III, traffic in cocaine, illegal drug: penalties (heroin), traffic in cocaine, illegal drug: penalties: methamphetamine, sale, distribution, etc. of dangerous drugs (heroin).
McGaha, Jerome Michael, 31, 8333 Glenwoods Drive, Riverdale, arrested and charged with deposit account fraud (bad checks), printing, executing, negotiating fictitious checks.
Mendoza, Joshua Paul, 35, 81 Waren Road, Dion, KY, arrested by GSP and charged with drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offenders probation, sale, distribution, possession, etc. of dangerous drugs (heroin), sale, distribution, possession etc. of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), possession of schedule III, traffic in cocaine or illegal drug: penalties (heroin), traffic in cocaine or illegal drug; penalties (methamphetamine).
Revelle, Brandon Phillip Jeremiah, 27, 1454 Sexton Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Rich, Tammy Lynn, 54, 200 Meeks Lane, Tunnell Hill, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Williams, Steve Wayne, 36, 315 Scotts Avenue, Cumberland, KY, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offenders probation, sale, distribution, possession, etc. of dangerous drugs (heroin), sale, distribution, possession etc. of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule III, traffic in cocaine, illegal drug: penalties (heroin), traffic in cocaine, illegal drug: penalties (methamphetamine).
Melville, Victor Heath, 34, 522 Nance Springs Road, Resaca, arrested and housed for driving with suspended license, improperly equipped vehicle.
Mills, Anthony Calvin, 29, 200 S Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, failure to dim headlights, no insurance.
Remlinger, Richard John, 43, 201 Rips Road, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.