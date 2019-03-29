Monday, March 25
Jeremy Amaad Nichols, 24, of 2362 Baywood Drive Southeast, Atlanta, arrested and charged with three counts of drug trafficking, driving on roadways laned for traffic, drugs to be kept in original container and possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
Dustin Matt Talley, 24, of 125 N. King St., Resaca, arrested and charged with nude or sexually explicit electronic transmission.
Tuesday, March 26
Mark Alan Burrows, 53, of 316 E. Line St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct, PUI and terroristic threats and acts.
Natasha Marie Goss, 32, of 359 N. Sequoyah Circle Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Brandon Casey Perkins, 40, of 270 Hilltop Drive Southwest, Atlanta, arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.
Dearil Wayne Sikes, 51, of 112 Burton Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug possession.
Kyle Dewayne Voyles, 31, of 4357 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with entering an auto or other vehicle with intent of felony and theft by taking.
Wednesday, March 27
Richard Lydell Daniel King, 22, of 112 Riverview Drive, Apt. 31, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault and criminal use of an article with an altered identification.