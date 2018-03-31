The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, March 26
Bjerga, Lars Cory, 33, 209 Peterson Road, Libertyville, IL, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, texting while driving.
Carmichael, Dallas Cole, 18, 145 Viking Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake lights, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Cooper, Roderick Tyrone, 37, 98 Edmond Circle Apt. 11B, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Cox, Katie Anneliese, 20, 184 Voylesleur Drive, Ocoee, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for battery FVA, obstruction of an LEO, simple battery.
Flowers, Roger Boyd, 61, 168 College Street, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and housed for false imprisonment, simple battery.
Gray, Cora Beth, 37, 203 Motclair Apt. #3, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Petty, Tiffany Loren, 32, 201 Cove Street, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Smith, Crystal Finece, 33, 7624 Hurricane LP, Chattanooga, TN, arrested for bench warrant.
Stevens, Brea Ananoel, 17, 100 Springdale Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with interference with custody, obstruction or hindering LEOs, possession of alcohol under 21.
Thomas, Lisa Michelle, 40, 1902 Millers Ferry Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Turnbough, Travelt, 26, 573 Weeks Road, Ellijay, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Evans, Jamikel Shaquille, 25, 511 Peter Street Apt. #408, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property.
Fortenberry, Bobby Dean, 49, 159 Clairmont Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with going inside guardline with weapons, liquor or drugs, loitering or prowling, open container, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
McClure, Whtney Faith, 26, 208 Louise Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for reckless driving.
Tuesday, March 27
Brooks, Noah Andrew, 40, 2321 Highway 41, arrested and charged with battery, bench warrant, burglary, cruelty to children, interfering with call for emergency help, robbery.
Greer, Robert Erick, 37, 141 Apt. 1 Northdale Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with brake lights and turn signals required, failure to appear, false statements, forgery, giving false name or address to LEO, license required; surrender of prior licenses, no proof of insurance.
Moore, Letia Michelle, 28, 127 Frances CT, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery, burglary, cruelty to children, interfering with call for emergency help, probation violation, robbery.
Poarch, Christopher Lamar, 49, 553 Freeman Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Sanchez, Victor Armando, 30, 616 Virginia Avenue, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Starr, Donna Kay, 45, 202 Erwin Hill, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Tinch, Jonathan Coy, 29, 324 Fremon Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Walker, Trey Dionrell, 23, 311 Mitchel Street, Nashville, TN, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Williams, Brody Caleb, 23, 616 West Pine Chapel Road NE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking, probation violation.
Gowens, Joie Lana, 57, 5119 Jenkins Road, Gadsen, AL, arrested by CPD and housed no insurance, no license, unregistered vehicle, using tag to cancel identity of vehicle.
Ross, Gordon Thomas, 54, 989 W 320 S #1C, Vernal, UT, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while license is suspended, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Tibbits, Rodney Allen, 59, 120 A Hennon Drive, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Wednesday, March 28
Becker, Keith Austin, 34, 12796 Fairmount Highway, Fairmount, arrested and charged with battery FV.
Benson Jr, James Edward, 32, 861 County Line Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Chaffins, Terry Lee, 26, 1388 US Highway 41 N Apt. F8, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Holden, Jarrod Lamar, 23, homeless, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Howell, Anthony Douglas, 24, 980 Red Bud Road Apt. A8, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for VGCSA, probation violation.
Johnson, Leroy Dewayne, 41, 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Johnson, Rodney Eugene, 37, 107 Oak Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Jones, Sheree Nicole, 31, 102 Lavender Drive, Rome, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, probation violation.
Jones, Waylon Dwight, 45, 305 Brown Lee Mountain Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and charged with parole violation.
Koop, Dayton Seth, 34, 2008 Waterloop Drive, Dalton, arrested and charged with contributing to the unruliness of minor, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
McGee, Ray Dean, 57, 259 Pittman Road, Ranger, arrested and held for other agency.
Murray, Austin Lane, 19, 877 Knight Bottom Road, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and housed for VGCSA.
Perez, Mario Estuado, 39, 154 N Dale Avenue Apt. 15, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.