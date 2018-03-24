The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, March 19
Carter, Alan Jerome, 41, 420 Richardson Road Apt. 40, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Clementi, Regina Lynn, 54, 17 Robin Hood Road, Rome, arrested and sentenced.
Garcia, Hector Ochoa, 36, 203 Peters Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI, glazing of windows, no drivers license, no insurance, obstruction or hindering of officer.
Hacker, Steven James, 29, 4325 Shawhan Road, Chattanooga, TN, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hefner, James William, 50, 1713 Cantrell Road, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
Howell, Anthony Douglas, 24, 187 Golden Finch Way #11, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for no seatbelt, suspended license, VGCSA.
Jackson, Cedric Lee, 36, 1 Pine Street NE, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Mabry, Keegan Blaine, 22, 5408 Jackson Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested and sentenced.
Mack, Laterra Dewae, 34, 7 Brothers Lane Apt. 707, Dalton, arrested and housed for RPD for bench warrant.
Nix, Callie Leeann, 19, 1446 US Highway 41, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant.
Russell, Angela Marie, 39, 126 Watercrest Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tweedy Jr, Will Wesley, 29, 109 Hummingbird Lane, Calhoun, arrested and serving sentence.
Williams, Jaylon Montreal Alexander, 22, 2513 Henry Gallman Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Subers, Anthony Patrick, 19, 172 Hunter Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, window tint.
Ward, Greg Lamar, 56, 809 Harrington Circle, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tuesday, March 20
Adcock, Brandon Max, 36, 544 Beason Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Chester, Alexis Nicole, 22, 223 Station Way, Adairsville, arrested and charged with stalking, terroristic threats and acts.
Dapo, Morgan Brittany, 27, 4615 Annstrace, Acworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hayes, Scott Denis, 37, 131 Dodd Boulevar SE Apt. H3, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, battery, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
Rezac, Charles Albert, 50, 525 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD for bench warrant and housed for shoplifting.
Roberts, Bradley Kyle, 30, 101 Barrett Road Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for burglary.
Meadows, David Alexander, 30, 1359 Boone Ford Road SE, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Wednesday, March 21
Beck, Treavess Bashawn, 25, 902 Straight Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Christian Jr, Wayne Franklin, 42, 49 Burlington Road, Rome, arrested and serving sentence.
Cox, Tonya Jill, 45, 1099 McEntyre Loop, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, open container.
Easterwood, Cory Joseph, 29, 86 3rd Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with miscellaneous.
Frady, Natasha Leann, 40, 100 Clairesway Apt. 8, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Maloney, Michael Charles, 31, 1102 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
McClaskey, Robert Don, 33, 689 Akins Road, Chickamauga, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Shaw, Jessica Nicole, 34, 191 Folsom Road, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Turner, Charles Brett, 33, 243 Forrest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for cruelty to children, simple battery FVA.
Woods, Nathaniel Lee, 25, 4822 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Ibe, Ngozi Chidinma, 26, 6001 Old Hickory Boulevard, Heritage, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Teague, Micheal Jason, 44, 1441 Firetower LP, Fairmount, arrested and charged with reckless conduct, simple battery FVA.