Monday, Feb. 5
Calvin Andrew Adams, 48, of 4963 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by FPD and housed for expired tag, no license and speeding 63 mph in 45 mph zone.
David Richard Adams, 40, of 112 Mill Stone Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Brandon Michael Miller, 24, of 750 Hi Hope Road, Lawrenceville, arrested by CPD and housed for fleeing or attempting to elude, driving too fast for conditions, two counts of failure to use signal, failure to wear seat belt, headlight requirement, improper lane change, improper left or right turn, no driver’s license, no insurance and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Paula Jean Shelp, 39, of 103 E. 10th St., Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Amanda Marie Bennett, 42, of 112 Gordon St., Fairmount, arrested and charged with permitting unlicensed person to drive.
Eddie Lee Hampton, 49, of 194 Blackwood Place, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public drunkenness and two counts of criminal trespass.
Brice Lenair Poole, 22, of 3272 U.S. 411, Fairmount, arrested and charged with suspended license.
Arash Cristian Sharafuddin, 27, of 282 Cardinal Blvd., Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI and speeding in excess of maximum limits 57 mph in 35 mph zone.
Mariah Nicole Shinault, 20, of 61 N. Holmes Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana, arrested by CPD and housed for lights required at night, no insurance and suspended license.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Brittnay Nicole Fowler, 25, of 116 Lawson Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for two counts of simple battery family violence.
Jonathan Max Holt, 52, of 1318 Harris Beamer, Calhoun, arrested and housed for city warrant.
Gustavo Monroy Jr., 28, of 325 Peters St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with bench warrant.
Douglas Edward Morgan, 40, of 106 Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested by DOC and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, criminal damage to property in the second degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer and sentenced.
Breanna Marie Quinones, 26, of 36 Daver Drive, Rome, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Denis Mitchell Young, 40, of 184 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested by DOC and sentenced.
Dustin Craig Tate, 38, of 157 Bradley Road, Adairsville, arrested by GSP and charged with distracted driving/use of cell phone and driving without a valid license.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Cathy Lynn Bagley, 57, of 11 Parkwood Circle, Rome, arrested and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property.
Chass Lee Gilbert, 31, of 10795 Ga. 225, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with child support and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Mitchell Paul Hufstetler, 42, of 195 Rustic View Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Michael Jasper Kirby, 34, of 1312 S. U.S. 41 Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for Bartow County.
Cody Dewayne McClure, 24, of 135 Charlett Drive, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Mona Kay Polley, 54, of 116 Lawson Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery family violence.
Jesus Arturo Salazar, 41, of 1223 Stacey Drive, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license.
Samuel Richard Alaniz, 25, of 413 Hyde Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, suspended license and window tint.
Zachary Randall Bagley, 28, of 337 Valley View Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft of lost or mislaid property.
Maria Delaluz Castillo, 64, of 709 Lowell Drive, Marietta, arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed and speeding 89 mph in 70 mph zone.
Joseph Rustin Collins, 32, of 8 Wayne Ave., Cartersville, arrested by FPD and housed for failure to appear.
Jeffery Matthew Fricks, 29, of 515 Wardridge Road, Jasper, arrested and held for Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Pavel Kushnir, 38, of 11524 Carrie Marie Place, Tampa, Florida, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI/commercial vehicle 0.004 grams or more and speeding in excess of maximum limits 87 mph in 70 mph zone.