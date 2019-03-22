Wednesday, March 20
Brittney Nikcole Barlow, 28, of Echota First Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for false name and date of birth, no insurance, suspended license, window tine and probation violation.
Austin Daniel Briscoe, 28, of 100 Miller Road, Stockbridge, arrested and charged with improper lane change, maximum limits, open container, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, reckless driving and lighted headlights required.
Donny Nelson Carter, 36, of 2040 Stanton Road, Apt. C4, East Point, arrested and charged with less than an ounce of marijuana, maximum limits and open container.
Samuel Scott Fountain, 23, of 7 Overlook Way, Cartersville, arrested by GSP and held for Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian David Hall, 42, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with brake lights/turn signals required and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Taylor Shantell Hamilton, 20, of 144 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Harold Dewayne Harris, 49, of 742 Ga. 53, Room 247, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
Matthew Thomas Jones, 36, of 1359 Riverbend Road, Plainville, arrested by PRO and charged with parole violation.
Walter Lee Jones Jr., 51, of 212 Grady Ave. Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Misty Jill Lindsey, 41, of 190 Town Creek Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Summer McClarty, 41, of 119 Timber Knoll Drive, Chattanooga, arrested by FPD and housed for two counts of disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Vincent Alexander Miller, 27, of 75 Emerald Creek Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drugs not in original container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Brian Charles Roberts, 31, of 939 Davenport Road, Lot A, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Michael Albert Bailey, 54, of 505 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
Rayvlon Deondre Croon, 23, of 15875 Mansfield St., Detroit, Michigan, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tuesday, March 19
Andrew Christian Anderson, 42, of 209 Ellen St., Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with probation violation.
Brittany Renae Bell, 25, of 205 54th St., Fairfield, Alabama, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Dewayne Lynell Evans, 21, of 3840 Rollingwood Drive, Chattanooga, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Thomas Jason Evans, 37, of 262 Prater Lake Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery, driving while license suspended/revoked, drugs in original container, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine.
Skyler James Kratohwil, 22, of 145 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name.
Mario Santana Jr., 36, of 113 Creekview Drive, Calhoun, arrested by DOC and here for court.
Stacey Jimmy Silvers, 48, of 586 Miller Loop Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with aggravated assault upon peace officer, obstruction of officer, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk if provided, public indecency, and terroristic threats and acts.
Jeffery Allan Stafford, 34, of 604 Fagala Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Gayla Michele Hawn, 53, of 12636 Shark Road, Jacksonville, Florida, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, watching video/movie on wireless telecommunications device and tinted windows.
Monday, March 18
David Lee Andrews II, 32, of 831 Adair Drive, Ranger, arrested and charged with financial transaction card fraud and probation violation.
Bradley Alton Barto, 34, of 1454 McCauley Road, Baker, Florida, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Christy Reenee Diddle, 38, of 2717 U.S. 411, Oakman, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Charles Edwin Fowler Jr., 25, of 5 Wayside Road, Cartersville, arrested by FPD and housed for probation violation.
Markell Reshown Harkless, 24, of 876 Collins Circle, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Christopher R. Hulsey, 33, of 999 Federal Road North, Chatsworth, arrested and housed for probation violation.
Waylon Dwight Jones, 46, of 305 Brown Lee Mountain Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hunter Lee Meeler, 19, of 60 Mitton Circle, Apt. 40, of Summerville, arrested by FPD and housed for failure to appear.
Ilya Mikhalenko Purdey, 21, of 1437 U.S. 41 North, Room 148, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Alex Shane Silvers, 30, of 2458 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with child support purge amount $2,000 and probation violation.
Kami Marie Weninger, 25, of 103 E. Forest St., Rome, arrested and charged with drugs in original container, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and theft by shoplifting.
Sunday, March 17
James Steve Hollingsworth, 35, of 120 Wilson St., Adairsville, arrested and charged with parole violation, aggravated assault upon peace officer, two counts of obstruction of officers, possession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Harvey Eugene Horne IV, 19, of 312 Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways for traffic and license required.
Katherine Sue Ray, 68, of 128 Brian Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts.
Dakota Justice Allison Rhoden, 22, of 788 Ridgeview Lane, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with tinted windows, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle without current plate.
Abraham Rosales-Serrano, 29, of 311 Blue Lake Circle, Nashville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license and maximum limits 95 mph in 70 mph zone.
Danilo Hemer Sierra, 20, of 14 Golden Court, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with no license and speeding.
Jason James Totty, 29, of 13506 Gainsboro Ave. Cleveland, Ohio, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and maximum limits 98 mph in 70 mph zone.
Saturday, March 16
Dakota Stephen Brooks, 24, of 317 Bells Ferry Road, Rome, arrested and charged with unlawful conduct during 911 calls.
Jason Albert Cabezas, 21, of 268 Soldiers Pathway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Thomas Wittier Gates, 62, of 602 Pisgah Way, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, open container and theft by receiving stolen property.
Juanita Kay Nelmos, 22, of 61 Ridgeview Drive, Silver Creek, arrested and charged with unlawful conduct during 911 calls.
Amber Nicole Ridgeway, 30, of 533 Staples Dairy Road, Carrolton, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Adam Chelsey Steele, 37, of 209 Thelma Road Southwest, Calhoun, arrested and charged with three counts of possession/manufacturing/purchasing marijuana and manufacturing/selling/dispensing methamphetamine.
Clinton Jefferson Bell, 25, of 507 Court St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
Will Brandon McEntyre, 46, of 14 Creekside Lane, Adairsville, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, headgear and eye-protective devices for riders, maximum limits 46 mph in 35 mph zone, operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles and operation of vehicle without current plate.
Christopher Tate Tipton, 20, of 291 Keller Drive, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and housed for reckless driving.
Bonnie Jo Wilkinson, 42, of 109 N. Louise Ave., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass.
Friday, March 15
Valdez Marshall Montgomery, 58, of 118 Stone Loop, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Edman Bravo-Perez, 41, of E. Glover St., Apt. 6, Rome, arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
Logan Anderson James Brown, 29, of 163 Ben Putnam Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, no insurance and use of tag to conceal vehicle identity.
Javier Chavez-Barajas, 38, of 106 Rips Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and failure to yield.
Victor Heath Melville, 34, of 522 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with license suspended and hands free.
Jeremiah Nathaniel Morris, 28, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 607, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for false name and date of birth.
James Wallace Underwood, 50, of 162 Dugger Drive, Rome, arrested by FPD and housed for driving while license suspended and no insurance.
Thursday, March 14
Tas Cody Brown, 25, of 370 S. Sequoyah Circle Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Ernest Tyronne Ferguson, 45, of 176 Langston Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Terrance Clark Lewis, 34, of 742 Ga. 53 East, Room 119, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of sex offender registry violation.
Lacy Marie Vanmeter, 31, of 165 Castle Vista Lane, Marsle, North Carolina, arrested by GSP and held for Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregory Lee Whitfield, 50, of 783 Ryo Mountain Loop Southeast, Fairmount, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Norris Lee Burger, 58, of 344 Possum Hollow Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with violation of bond.