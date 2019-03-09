The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Mar. 4
Rickey Charles Broome, 39, of 2679 U.S. 411, Ranger, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Barry Wayne Dixon, 61, of 284 Forrest Heights, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Steven Terence Harden, 45, of 1930 Valleybrook Drive, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Amylea Mabbette Holden, 31, of 1671 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and housed for hands free violation, shoplifting and forgery.
Shantelle Nakita James, 37, of 103 Ola St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Carl Eugene Kisselburg, 46, of 2325 Red Bud Road Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery against a person who is 65 years old or older, false imprisonment and terroristic threats and acts.
Justin Kase McNabb, 28, of 117 Windy Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Roderick Sheldon Smith, 45, of 101 Ola St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of probation violation.
Eric William Weller, 34, of 1781 Cassville Road, Cartersville, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Mark Eric Carroll, 21, of 212 Old Belwood Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and no headlights.
Kyle Collum Carter, 35, of 38 County Line Road, Rydal, arrested and charged with maximum limits 112 mph in 70 mph zone and reckless driving.
James Vincent Moon, 53, of 5306 Stanton Place Lane, Acworth, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant.
Jarrod David Nathaniel Patterson, 26, of 100 Spring Dale Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, failure to stop at stop sign, no insurance and suspended tag.
Wilmer Rivera, 28, of 151 N. Dale Ave., Apt. 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, no insurance and taillight.
Victor Manuel Romero, 38, of 110 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed, tail light violation and windshield violation.
Tuesday, Mar. 5
Stephanie Jordan Allen, 22, of 323 Hanes Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with license required and use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment.
Aloe Antionette Davis, 43, of 90 Miller Farmer Blvd., Newnan, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Michael Dewayne Epperson Jr., 36, of 1515 Fitzgerald Drive, Humboldt, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with driving with suspended/revoked license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container, maximum limits 93 mph in 70 mph zone, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine and receipt/possession/or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony.
Nicholas Ryan Foubert, 36, of 1542 Old Dalton Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant.
Dwight Chandler Graham, 17, of 290 Park Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery.
BJ Helton, 35, of 88 Echota Third St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Mark Passley II, 35, of 120 Rolling Acres First St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with less than an ounce of marijuana, burglary, child support purge $2,500 and criminal damage to property.
Terrance Montease Wade, 40, of 639 Pine St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Jimmy Eugene Bradley Jr., 35, 184 Baker Circle, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with drivers to exercise due care, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign and hit and run/ leaving the scene of an accident.
Jeanelle Anne Smith, 32, of 506 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlight required, no insurance and suspended license.
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Terra Alisha Smith, 34, of 358 Baker Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated battery.
Jamel Lajuan Waldon, 37, of 270 Park Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Nilmo M. Ramos-Gramajo, 42, of 117 Telfair St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to secure load, no insurance and no license.