The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Wednesday, June 12
James Randall England, 50, of 1390 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, probation violation and theft by taking.
Scott Timothy Pelfrey, 57, of 4181 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
Tuesday, June 11
Austin Dane Kittle, 22, of 371 U.S. 411 Highway Northeast, Ranger, arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
Shantwan Alexander Wilson, 35, of 333 Avendale Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Monday, June 10
James Willis Bailey, 30, of 201 Briar Patch Lane, Apt. A, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children (third degree).
Aaron Thomas Hallman, 29, of 206 West Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with burglary (first degree) and theft by deception.
Anthony Kaleb Izor, 23, of 202 Alma Drive, Rome, arrested and charged with entering auto.
Dustin Michael Payton, 30, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 207, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.
Charity Dion Saunders, 30, of 1023 New Rosedale Road, Armuchee, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children (second degree).