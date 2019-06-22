Wednesday, June 19

Walter Thomas Dyer Jr., 39, of 212 Chandler St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.

Tuesday, June 18

Penny Dianne Stanley, 47, of 366 Wildwood Circle Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for drugs not in original container, possession of controlled substance and seat belt violation.

Jorge Tenorio-Sanchez, 29, of 108 Nathan Circle, Apt. 4, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for battery, criminal damage and cruelty children (third degree).

Dale Edward Woody, 54, of 104 Joann Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for forgery and theft by receiving.

Monday, June 17

Kathryn Lynn Hamburg, 29, of 127 Victor St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.