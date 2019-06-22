Wednesday, June 19
Walter Thomas Dyer Jr., 39, of 212 Chandler St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.
Tuesday, June 18
Penny Dianne Stanley, 47, of 366 Wildwood Circle Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for drugs not in original container, possession of controlled substance and seat belt violation.
Jorge Tenorio-Sanchez, 29, of 108 Nathan Circle, Apt. 4, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for battery, criminal damage and cruelty children (third degree).
Dale Edward Woody, 54, of 104 Joann Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for forgery and theft by receiving.
Monday, June 17
Kathryn Lynn Hamburg, 29, of 127 Victor St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.