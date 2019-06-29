The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Wednesday, June 26
Christopher Matthew Lockard, 44, of 126 Adair St., Apt. 11, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment and simple battery.
Joseph McKenley Underhill, 46, of 266 Prater Lake Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, failure to appear and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
Tuesday, June 25
Demetrius Bernard Dawson, 46, of 112 Riverview Drive, Apt. 23, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drugs in original container, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and selling marijuana.
Cora Beth Gray, 38, of 621 Pine St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation and theft by conversion.
Susie Lanette Lee, 19, of 5057 Cline Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, June 24
Norman Marvin Pack, 59, of 1097 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery and possession of methamphetamine.
Ivan Lopez Ramirez, 34, of 269 Chance Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery, false imprisonment and two counts of cruelty to children (third degree).