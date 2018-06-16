The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, June 11
Bridges, Sherrie Paulette, 43, 367 Artesian Well Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Crocker Jr, James Donnie, 24, 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent.
Dillard, Chantis Darnice, 36, 1105 Riverbend Drive, Jonesboro, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery.
Easterwood, Amanda Leigh, 41, 631 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, arrested and held for other agency.
Edenfield, William James, 25, 218 Fairmoun Avenue, Cedartown, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane.
Graham, Shaunice Kayla, 24, 4302 Wesley Stonecrest Drive, Lithonia, arrested by GSP and charged with operating a vehicle while engaged in wireless communication, speeding.
Johnson, Samon Rachell, 23, 207 E. 12th Street, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
McVicker, Destiny Eve Marie, 37, 101 Stone Loop, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant, bond surrender.
Miller, Natasha Lynn, 28, 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent, bond surrender, trafficking methamphetamine.
Talley, Alanna Ryan, 23, 164 Allen Loop, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent, registration and license required.
Thomas, Ashley Hope Yvonne, 31, 207 Hensley Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for giving false name to LEO.
Thomas, James Colby, 36, 452 E. Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for giving false name to LEO, probation violation.
Boswell, John Franklin, 43, 321 New Town Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery FV.
Hardin-McQuay, Marion Raquan, 19, 77 Cotton Bend, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed with driving with suspended license, no insurance.
Kimbro, Tyler Nayeshawn, 21, 238 Evergreen Trail Apt. D, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed for false name/DOB.
Tuesday, June 12
Cusick, Demetrick Lamar, 28, 52 Meadow CT, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Lee, Shirley Joan, 51, 420 Hasty Drive, Tunnel Hill, arrested by FPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine.
Murray, Austin Lane, 19, 877 Knight Bottom Road, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Smith, Scarlet Ann, 28, 359 N Sequoyah Circle NE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Stone, Robert Eugene, 47, 118 Lawson, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
Turner, Joshua Labryant, 27, 317 Peter Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FV, criminal trespass FV, false imprisonment.
Williamson, Joseph Frank, 31, 240 N King Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual exploitation of children, statutory rape.
Carroll, Mark Yrjo, 23, 654 Ryo Mountain Loop, Fairmount, arrested and charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signal, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no insurance, safety belts; required usage, unsafe operation of vehicle.
Milam, Kevin Eugene, 40, 260 Park Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with sex offender registry violation.
Wednesday, June 13
Baggett, Stephen Randall, 36, 4251 Keith Valley, Cohutta, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Blackmon, Kaisha Ann, 34, 231 Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Burk, Britney Leann, 29, 149 Daisy Street, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jackson, Kezia Georgette, 25, 508 S Highland Park Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by taking.
Mabala, Lea Leonie, 26, 200 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated battery FVA, cruelty to children.
Payne, Christopher Lee, 33, 153 Macy Way, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile.
Starling, Keoshia Latrice, 23, 3207 Hoyt Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by taking.
Whitney, Brittany Marie, 26, 288 Iris Lane, Calhoun, arrested and housed for probation violation.
Petrey, Joseph Evart, 22, 1201 Jackson Valley Road, McKee, KY, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.