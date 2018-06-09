The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, June 4
Brown, Christopher Bryan, 41, 532 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, parole violation.
Cronan, Jerrold Wilburn, 44, 1317 Taylor Town Road NE, Ranger, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hall, Joshua Ray, 34, 1410 US 41 North, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, maximum limits, reckless conduct, willful obstruction of LEOs, bench warrant.
Jetton, Anthony James, 32, 1120 Litton Avenue Apt. 218, Nashville, TN, arrested and charged with driver to exercise due care, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, reckless driving, tail lights, maximum limits.
Jones, Michelle Leigh, 37, 4715 Sugartown Stretet, Cocoa, FL, arrested by CPD and housed for driving without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Kraft, Benjamin Clark, 54, 460 Highway 142 Lot #1, Covington, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Lifsey, Alma Marie, 36, 4745 Green Hill Street, Locoa, FL, arrested by CPD and housed for affray, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
McCollum, Keela Nicole, 32, 518 Tucker Hollow Road, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant, bond surrender.
Steele, Kimberly Marie, 32, 413 S. Glenwood Avenue, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Talley, Jessica Lynn, 31, 1104 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Clayton, Jeremy Craig, 36, 1710 Donald Lane, Cleveland, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian soliciting rides.
Parks, Lawrence Edward, 65, 2129 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Tuesday, June 5
Chambers, Keyarra Meion, 24, 2265 Columbia, Decatur, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Clarke, Andre Michael, 35, 2017 Cherokee Street, North Charleston, SC, arrested and here for court.
Edmonds, Dustin Kane, 28, 122269 Highway 53, Fairmount, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Hill, Demetrius C, 27, 2314 Ellsworth Street, Ypsilanti, MI, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license, maximum limits.
Jones, Waylon Dwight, 45, 305 Brown Lee Mountain Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Shaw, John Adam, 34, 22 Short North Wall Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Silvers, April Michelle, 29, 13369 Highway 53, Fairmount, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Slone, Kevin Lee, 43, 683 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD for bench warrant.
Whitfield, Cody Lee, 30, 8086 Red Bud Road, Ranger, arrested for bench warrant.
Williams, Douglas Recho, 41, 474 E Pleasant Valley, Adairsville, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Peace, Ashley Leashae, 29, 150 Brown Circle Road, Resaca, arrested and held for other agency.
Shampo, Shellie James, 25, 2600 Maddox Chaple, Dalton, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Wednesday, June 6
Crook, Randy Lee Jr, 32, 1004 Francis Street, Dalton, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Fowler Jr, Robert, 43, 1348 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Harbin, Jason Brian, 38, 434 W Main Street, Cartersville, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Holden, Ariel Lynn, 24, 238 Cardinal Boulevard, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, probation violation, possession of a controlled substance.
Sexton, Nicole Lynn, 24, 1859 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Shaffer, Mana Jessica, 31, 1149 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, burglary.
Sheriff, Jamie Ryan, 38, 160 Webb Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, giving false name or address to LEO, probation violation.
Washington, Ismael Monta, 26, 103 Parker Drive Apt. D, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass, DUI.
Agyekum-Bawuah, Stephen Kwabena, 26, 3100 Sweetwater Road, Lawrenceville, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
McDaniel, Carlos Ramon, 42, 238 N. Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
McGuire, Andrew Lee, 21, 277 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, maximum limits.
Reyes, Jorge, 29, 204 Ellen Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake light requirement, DUI.
Saldivar, Alfredo, 45 1759 Evergreen Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Stuart, Stanley Shawn, 40, 265 Baker Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, stop signs and yield signs.