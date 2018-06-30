The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, June 25
Alexander, Jacorey Dontavious, 30, 1374 Sandy Lane, Decatur, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Cooper, Christopher Steven, 23, 152 Old Calhoun Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, windshield and windshield wipers.
Hartley, Katherine Nicole, 36, 108 Marshall Lane, Rome, arrested and charged with bench warrant, possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting.
Holtzclaw, Timothy Eric, 27, 335 Hall Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, obstruction of officers, possession of firearm/knife during commission of crime, theft by shoplifting.
Ingle, Bradley Dean, 40, 205 2nd Street, Lindale, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Johnson, Leroy Dewayne, 42, 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FV, disorderly conduct, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
Jordan, Bradley Hardy, 38, 38 3rd Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Mendez, Joshua Michael, 37, 675 Compton Road SE, Silver Creek, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting.
Selman, Sherona Renee, 38, 23 High Bluff Road NE, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, theft by shoplifting
Stout, Garrett Lance, 18, 145 Ford Road, Resaca, arrested and housed for RPD for probation violation.
Aughtman, Carrie Lee, 53, 6 Patricia Ct., Phenix City, AL, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, open container.
McEarchern, Levi Chandler, 28, 331 Old Shannon Road, Rome, arrested and charged with reckless conduct, theft of service.
Meek, Kerry Lavon, 54, 440 Moncus Road, Gragford, AL, arrested by CPD and housed for open container.
Tuesday, June 26
Bonds, Howard Brooks, 32, 460 S Sequoyah Circle NE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II substance.
Brown, Jason Deane, 39, 3434 Highway 41, Persons, TN, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Butler, Kevin Shon, 31, 200 S Line Street Apt. 602, Calhoun, arrested and charged with cracked windshield, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
Clayton, Christopher Jarrell, 38, 980 Red Bud Road #J2, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property.
Clem, Steven Hugh, 67, homeless, arrested and housed for brake light requirement, driving on suspended license.
Cunningham, Amelia Tracie, 50, 115 Park Street, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property.
Huskins, Gist Monroe, 41, 235 Forest Avenue, arrested and here for court.
Patterson, Gene Wesley, 47, 205 Love Ridge Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FVA, cracked windshield, failure to change address, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions.
Sutton, Billy Joe, 39, 3085 Highway 41 S, Calhoun, arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Tillison, Nicholas Nigel, 28, 3608 Wimberly Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault FVA, aggravated stalking FVA, battery FVA, cruelty to children FVA, sexual battery FVA.
Washington, Sidney Laterrence, 39, 119 Dan Cheri Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Wheeler, Tory Delrogers, 30, 195 Sequoyah Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Foubert, Nicholas Ryan, 35, 1542 Old Dalton Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for giving false name and DOB.
Jimenez-Chamorro, Haydee Guadalupe, 37, 2659 Stone Point Circle, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with false statements or writings, concealment of facts.
Walraven, Gary Brian, 43, 1188 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FV, reckless conduct.
Wednesday, June 27
Broome, Sinclair Anthony, 36, 31 North Star Drive, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Chastain, Gary Robert, 56, 512 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Drake, Timmy Gayle, 58, 634 Cotton Circle, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with display of license plate, tail lights, driving without license on person, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Garcia-Perez, Miguel Angel, 43, 135 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses.
Ingle, Jefferey Arron, 23, 413 Hyde Road, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Jeffery, Mark Edward, 33, 1396 Cash Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, sale, distribution, etc. of dangerous drugs.
Macon, Nyosha Takiya, 18, 541 Circle Drive, arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.
Martinez, Raudel Garcia, 25, 135 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with certificate of reg.; replacement or lost reg. certificate, license required; surrender of prior licenses.
Ricardez, Alisha Elizabeth, 117 Louis Avenue, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, sale, distribution, possession, etc. of dangerous drugs.
Sells, Courtnee Paige, 22, 145 Monkey Loop, Resaca, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Sluder, Billy Weldon, 54, 2330 Trimble Hollow Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Small, Tassius Vamerias, 17, 525 Peter Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated battery, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Strickland, Retipiles Sharon, 46, 1332 Hull Avenue, Rome, arrested and charged with forgery, fraud-financial identity, theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by shoplifting.
Baker, Jeremy Stan, 40, 144 Daniels Drive, Calhoun, arrested and housed for RPD for driving with a suspended license, tail lights required.
Erwin, Gabriel Scott, 31, 449 Mt. Vernon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, seatbelt, speeding, VGCSA less than one ounce.
Parada, Jazmin Nahomi, 24, 334 Spring Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Ruiz, Ma Guadalupe, 38, 414 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for glazing of windows, no insurance, no license.
Wall II, Charles Ellison, 44, 174 Ruben Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.