The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, June 18
Dunn, Roy DeWayne, 35, 1372 County Road 540, Scottsboro, arrested and charged with forgery, fraud-financial identity, printing/executing/negotiating checks or drafts, theft by deception.
Hines, Tracey Scott, 45, 366 Lousie Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery.
Nichols Jr, Leslie Keith, 36, 1487 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Smallwood, Robert Lee, 29, 516 Baxter Road Lot E, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Sundloff, Mark Douglas, 59, 8452 Maeve Ct., Clemmons, SC, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, maximum limits, open container, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Hall, Joyce Lynn, 36, 281 Lane Ct. NE, arrested by CPD and housed for cancelled tag, driving with suspended license, no insurance, use of tag to conceal identity.
Klutz, Lavone Ann, 54, 295 Rock Creek Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with items prohibited for possession by inmates.
Reed, Paul Curtis, 30, 200 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Tuesday, June 19
Carden, Annie Mae, 81, 104 Aspen Drive, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Carden, Glenn Lawson, Sr, 83, 909 East Line Street, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Davis, Tammy Lynn, 54, 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence, probation violation.
Elrod, Johnny Eugene, 43, 1198 Fairmount Highway, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and housed for FTA.
Escutia, Benjamin Cruz, 35, 154 Holcomb Road SW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FV.
Hall, April Marie, 39, 110 Victor Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to appear.
Hyer, Darryl Arthur, 34, 700 Autumn Ct. Apt. #4, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Miles, Casey Lane, 37, 3457 S Riverbend Road, Dalton, arrested and here for court.
Ray, Corey James, 33, 139 Circle Stone Road, Jasper, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Silvers, Stacey Jimmy, 47, 586 Miller Loop Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Arrivillaga-Archila, Nery S, 36, 501 Riverside Drive NW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no motorcycle license, running red light.
Brown, William T, 72, 177 Pineapple Drive, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, failure to dim headlights.
Buttery, Martin Wesley, 32, 88 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Cantrell, Kevin Douglas, 45, 352 John White Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Garcia, Marlon Binicio, 22, 200 Cove Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, glazing of windows.
Wells, Laveil Antown, 22, 1386 Highway 41, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, no insurance, window tint violation.
Wednesday, June 20
McClain, Jerry Eugene, 48, 13 Dykes Creek Church Road, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Myers, Donna Ann, 42, 114 Hanna Drive, Ranger, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Mayville, Taylor Renee, 21, 4207 N Shallowford Road, Atlanta, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, speeding.
McCormick, Christopher Andrew, 39, 121 Hillside Place, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, maximum limits.
Wooten, Kevin Thomas, 52, 407 Cross Tie Ct., Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for improper turn, no insurance, suspended license.