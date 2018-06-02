The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, May 28
Evans, Johnathan Wayne, 42, 473 Covey Rise Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FV.
Holden, Jarrod Lamar, 23, 114 Square Drive, Cartersville, arrested and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholson, Nathaniel Dean, 40, 230 Meadow Brook Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass FV, obstruction of officers, operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, possession of a controlled substance, simple battery FV.
Pelfrey, Rhonda Laverne, 51, 421 Jolly Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass, reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety.
Cochran, James Keith, 55, 140 Ashley Street, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with aggressive driving, following too closely.
Evans, Walter Lee III, 52, 2483 Riverbend Road, Plainville, arrested and held for other agency.
Tuesday, May 29
Broome, Rickey Charles, 38, 765 Brackett Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Delli, Jessica Nicole, 22, 169 Aubrey Avenue, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hunt, William David, 44, 220 Cook Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with sex offender registry violation.
Hunter, Angela Marie, 50, 306 Charles D Apt. 327, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Lawrence, Nicoyia Jawan, 33, 109 Telfair Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD for bench warrant, housed for city probation.
Mena, Federico Frayre-Lico, 37, Red Bud Road Apt. 11, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Sosebee, Christopher Lynn, 59, 111 Bronco Road Spur, Lafayette, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Washington, Walter Arthur, 52, 410 McConnell Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery, terroristic threats and acts.
Castellanos, Wainer Fabiel, 22, 3213 W Mart Lane, Atlanta, arrested and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving.
Wednesday, May 30
Carlton, Jonathan Blake, 31, 140 W Nance Springs Road, Resaca, arrested for bench warrant.
Davis, Tammy Lynn, 54, 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery.
Dodd, Ford Nelson, 70, 649 Cash Road, Calhoun, arrested by MCSO and housed.
Dotson, Linda Kay, 31, 110 Michael Drive, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Lester, Antonio Lamar, 41, 518 Old City Town Road, Rockmart, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Martinez-McGhee, Derick-Ivan, 20, 200 S Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with purchase/possession/control VGCSA.
Mills, Anthony Calvin, 29, 525 Peter Street Apt. 17, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Pendley, David Bryson, 20, 138 Mtn. View Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with robbery.
Small, Tussius Vamerias, 17, 525 Peter Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with purchase/possession/control VGCSA.
Vicente, Edgar Guadalupe-Pelico, 26, 715 Graham Street, Rome, arrested and charged with aggravated fraud-financial identity.
Hyde, Bobby Allen, 67, 124 Town Creek Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.