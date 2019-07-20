Tuesday, July 16
Steven Mitchell Butler, 37, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Keisha Kate Chastain, 37, of 2679 U.S. 411, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, and driving on roadways landed for traffic.
Aaron Thomas Hallman, 29, of 26969 Frank Road, Elberta, Alabama, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with 60 counts of financial transaction fraud, financial transaction card theft, identity theft and exploitation and/or intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons or residents.
Christopher Scott House, 26, of 847 Old Grade Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Katie Leann McKinny, 31, of 160 McTier Circle, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Steven William Minthorn, 48, of 140 Windy Hill Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, brake lights and turn signals required, a headlight violation and a tail light violation.
Colby Hunter Quinn, 20, of 708 Delta St., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Wednesday, July 17
Calvin Edwin Goforth, 55, of 516 Old Highway 41 South, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving while license suspended and failure to appear.
Lawren Brett Pate, 61, of 200 S. Line St., APT 109, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Jose Guadalupe Bautista Gutierrez, 24, of 460 Richardson Road, APT 25, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement, improper use of central turn lane and no license.
David Lee Richards, 35, of 206 Heritage Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and a tail light violation.