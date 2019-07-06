The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times prints on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Monday, July 1
Carlos Daniel Brito, 19, of 101 Lawson Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Xyleah Billie Tutt, 31, of 181 Shaw Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with child molestation and influencing a witness.
Tuesday, July 2
Robert Henry Barrs, 40, of 146 Causby Lane, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine.
Cameron Cospy Buckner, 27, of 85 Aspen Lake, Newnan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute of a controlled substance.
Eddie James Byrd, 53, of 511 Peters St., APT 505, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer, license to be charged and exhibited on demand, probation violation and faulty and windshields or windshield wipers.
Alexander Son Cao, 24, of 2852 Oak Meadow Lane, Snellville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
David Orlando Garcia, 28, of 106 Neal St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, speeding and reckless driving.
Ashley Nicole Gordon, 31, of 151 Myrick Road, Jeffersonville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Brenda Jane Hammonds, 54, of 313 Crest Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methaphetamine distribute.
Brandon Lee Oliver, 29, of 4010 Gray Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Daniel Lee Serritt, of 313 Crest Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine.
Haley Sloane Tyler, 30, of 115 Waterford, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug related objects.
Wednesday, July 3
Samantha Lynn Burgess, 32, of 103 White St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contempt of superior court, crossing guard lines, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Matthew John Davis, 41, of 55 Old Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine and terroristic threats and acts.
Jerice Teresa Moss, 31, of 110 Anderson St., Rockford, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking (felony) and entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or a felony.
Timothy Lee Parker, 46, of 208 Herrington Bend Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Vincent Slade Smith, 54, of 103 Brownlee Mountain Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.