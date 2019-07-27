Tuesday, July 23
Eric Donnell Avent, 26, of 504 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft of charges and a bench warrant for disorderly conduct.
Daniel Joshep Bennett, 28, of 2271 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct, giving a flase name or address to law enforcement officer, obstruction of officer and reckless conduct.
Phillip Shane Blackmon, 36, of 222 Cass White Pine Log Road, White, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a bench warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge.
Blake Densell Peoples, 26, of 374 Carrol Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice.
Richard Alan Wallace, 28, of 154 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Marcela Brito-Garcia, 34, of 235 Columbus Circle, APT 59, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license.
Jamie Lee Nelson, 27, of 108 Rita Way, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a sex offender registry violation (second offense).
Wilmer Rivera, 28, of 151 N. Dale Ave., No. 10, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license.
Wednesday, July 24
Seth Brosnan Baker, 32, of 129 Russell Hill Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls, public drunkenness and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Bobby Dean Ray, 60, of 387 Condra Road, Whitwell, Tennessee, was arrested by the Department of Natural Resources and charged with violation fishing without permission, inmates possession of weapon or drugs and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Samuel Troy Gallagher, 38, of 175 Abby Court, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and laying drag.