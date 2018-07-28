The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, July 23
Abernathy, Kenneth Isreal, 39, 116 Keener Road, Ellijay, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Miller, Kenneth Lamar, 34, 390 Florence Avenue, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Teague, Michael Jason, 45, 1441 Firetower Loop, Fairmount, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of open container in vehicle passenger area, speeding.
Armour, Patrick Kyle, 26, 3715 Rollingwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN, arrested and charged with no proof of insurance.
Elumbelo, Jerome, 19, 3924 Memorial College, Clarkson, arrested and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses, maximum limits, reckless driving.
Santiago, Ambrasio, 34, 103 Creekside Apt. A1, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, failure to report accident/damage, hit and run, no drivers license.
Tuesday, July 24
Anderson, Andrew Christian, 41, 209 Ellen Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child support purge, probation violation.
Banks, Terri Susan, 56, 1755 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, shoplifting.
Bosheers, Laquetta Marie, 54 Hall Road, Lawrenceville, TN, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Bunch, Amanda Lee, 27, 1012 East Moore Street, Dalton, arrested and charged with maximum limits, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Harris, Edward Garrison, 38, 164 Danny Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with sell of marijuana.
Hicks Jr, Richard Howard, 36, 334 Hensley Road, Adairsville, arrested and here for court.
McNamara, Misty Jo, 31, 401 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Mejia-Murillo, Cristian Patricio, 26, 64 Comer Drive, Somerset, KY, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Miller, Jacob Edward, 21, 9935 Smith Morgan Drive, Soddy Daisy, TN, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Pitts, Tristen Robert, 20, 1018 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and charged with probation violation.
Shirley, Tony Ray, 31, 5440 Memphis Street, Cumming, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Smith, Mitchell Ryan, 26, 120 Washington Street, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Pass, Cynthia Kay, 67, 211 Forest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting
Spielman, Brian Raymond, 35, 442 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for blue lights on vehicle, limited driving permits violation.
Wednesday, July 25
Bohannon, Ronald Grady, 53, 4818 Highway 41, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with sex offender registry.
Coleman, William Hugh, 39, 766 Urbaene Road, Cleveland, TN, arrested and charged with DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, maximum limits, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving.
Garcia-Lopez, Laura Howell, 43, 66 Lyons Drive Apt. B8, Rome, arrested and charged with forgery, theft by taking.
Manis, Jacob Alvie, 23, 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with driving vehicle when registration is suspended/revoked, expiration and renewal licenses; reexamination required, no proof of insurance, tail lights, windshields and windshield wipers.
Terc, Rhonda Lynn, 35, 82 Satterfield Circle, Cartersville, arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Tinch, Jonathon Coy, 30, 324 Fremon Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
Adams, Devin Christopher, 32, 4120 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to signal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, tinted tail lights .
Barrera-Torres, Luis Alberto, 35, 101 Briarpatch Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to stop at stop sign, no insurance, no license.
Hibberts, JR, 39, 145 Lacy Street, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and held for other agency.
Parris, Larry Kenneth, Jr, 43, 220 Carson Avenue, Crandall, arrested by CPD and housed for cracked windshield, driving with suspended license, no insurance, no tag, tag to conceal identity of vehicle, tail light.
Stoner, Tianna Kate, 29, 128 Sherwood Drive, Dalton, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.