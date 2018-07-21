The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, July 16
Banas, Jacquelyn Ann, 24, 104 Britton Springs Road, Clarksville, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, open container, vehicle turning left.
Dailey, Travis Jerome, 34, 748 Lick Creek Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Fowler, John Jason, 40, 198 Town Creek Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child molestation; aggravated child molestation.
Fuller, Kansas Neal, 23, 259 Lovebridge Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with financial transaction card fraud.
Gaddis, Christina Michelle, 40, homeless, Calhoun, arrested and housed for RPD for no license.
Kirby, Zack Felton, 26, 683 Baugh Mountain Road, Sugar Valley, arrested for bench warrant, probation violation.
Mullins, Clytie Jo, 60, 7987 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Orellana, Elizabeth Franscio, 22, 265 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Ortego-Bravo, Ivan Alejandro, 24, 16985 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, operate vehicle while engaged in wireless.
Outlaw, Austin Mark, 28, 1744 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Swann, David Terrell, 20, 3405 Cypress CL TR, Austell, arrested and serving sentence.
Bryan, Jordan Wayne, 23, 4 Eugenia Circle NW, Rome, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Zilke, John Martin, 49, 57 Wildcat Creek Road, Ellijay, arrested by FPD and housed for concealing identity of vehicle, no license.
Tuesday, July 17
Baker, Aaron Daniel, 26, 100 Meter Lane, Calhoun, arrested by PAR and charged with parole violation.
Broome, Tiffany Nicole, 32, 1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, arrested by GSP and charged with giving false name or address to LEO, going inside guardline with weapon, liqu. or drugs, purchase/possession/control.
Callahan, Jeri Evelyn, 35, 10795 Highway 225, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Edwards, Ariel Richelle, 27, 200 Riverside Lane A-12, Tallapoosa, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Feagin, Jacob Aron, 22, 2094 Pleasant Hill, Ranger, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Foster, Harry Silas, 62. 1559 Nicklesville Resaca, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery FVA.
Roberts, Natalie Cole, 38, 154 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Smith, Andrew David Tyler, 25 ,200 Upeer Ridge, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with probation violation.
Smith, Eric Lee, 39, 925 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FVA, probation violation.
Stepp, Mike Wade, 33, 100 Greeson Loop, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Veler, Courtnie Dianne, 29, 104 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear, probation violation, sell of methamphetamine.
Burbante, Julio Cesar, 32, 308 May Street, Dalton, arrested and housed for RPD for driving with suspended license, windshield violation.
Gonzalez, Antonio Henaiz, 38, 735 Church Street, Cleveland, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Greene, Tiffany Angelique, 25, 324 T Johnson Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Meyer, Lauren McCale, 34, 248 Riverbend Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with harassing phone calls.
Organista-Morales, Pablo, 28, 156 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while unlicensed, DU/alcohol/less safe, failure to obey traffic-control device, possession of open container in vehicle passenger area.
Wednesday, July 18
Estrada, Kristen Leigh, 30, 127 Victor Street, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation, sell of methamphetamine.
Foss, Sean Shelby, 24, 2800 N. Dug Gap Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, following too closely, improper lane change, leaving scene of accident, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle.
Gibson, Melanda Lynn, 38, 346 Apple Lane, Jasper, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Haynes, William Joshua, 30, homless, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
Jordon, Terry Lee, 54, 102 W May Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Lumpkin, Zachary Douglas, 22, 663 Midway Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Mills, Trinity Kristin, 34, 31 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH, arrested by CPD and charged as fugitive from justice.
Millwood, Michael David, 26, 6611 Wagonwheel Drive, Acworth, arrested by FPD and housed for suspended registration, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,.
Munoz, Zulma, 36, 266 Campbell Road SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Orosco-Escobar, Jorge, 41, 266 Campbell Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Rolon, Rafael Jovany, 18, 141 Highland Drive, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant, bond surrender.
Stafford, Isaiah Jerome, 20, 181 Woodland Circle Apt. 25, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, interference with government property, willful obstruction of LEOs.
Yi, Kevin Anthony, 21, 683 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed for possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Devlin, John Edward Joseph, 28, 120 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while license is suspended, headlights required, no insurance.
Perez, Arturo, 51, 4800 Brookstree Drive, Charlotte, NC, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid license.
Sanchez, Emanuel Alejandro, 32, 6168 S Norcross Tucker Road, Tucker, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to obey traffic control device, no insurance, no license, open container.