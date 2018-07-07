The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, July 2
Bell, Kimberly Dawn, 27, 164 Ridgecrest Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Brown, Nicolas Daniel, 34, 394 Old Tennessee Highway, White, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Cattanach, Michael Charles, 40, 126 Adair Street Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with parole violation.
Howard, Rex James, 35, 282 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Miller, Kami Danielle, 40, 1018 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and charged with parole violation.
Postell, Tabitha Angela, 37, 1767 Highway 411, Fairmount, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Redwine, Steven Joshua, 26, 88 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with contempt of court.
Wormington, David Shannon, 41, 247 Cagle Drive, Fairmount, arrested and housed for failure to report, theft by receiving stolen property, failure to appear.
Wright, Joseph Dylan Thomas, 20, 946 Hightower Loop, Ranger, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Dawson, Ethel Deanna, 42, 107 Middle Road, Ranger, arrested by CPD and housed for speeding, suspended license.
Johnson, Leroy Dewayne, 42, 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, safety belts, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
Ramirez-Mayen, Edwin Alexander, 23, 125 Smith Street NE, Rome, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, tail lights.
Tuesday, July 3
Blackwell, Ricky Eugene, 58, 162 Alex Drive, Canton, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Brookshire, Summer Nikole, 28, 200 South Line Street Apt. 606, Calhoun, arrested and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, marijuana possession less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, public drunkenness, reckless conduct.
Burns, Jeremy Allen, 35, 305 McConnell, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine.
Hearn, Amanda Nicole, 33, 727 E. 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Hensley, Amber Michelle, 26, 272 North Sequoyah Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Johnson, Ellis Jermaine, 40, 200 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Manning, Zachary Mark, 31, 35 Adams Way, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Pike, Troy Charles, 48, 525 Peter Street Apt. 15, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.
Williams, Danny Dewayne, 522, 586 Taylortown Road, Ranger, arrested and held for other agency.
Gonzalez-Berduo, Leydi Gloricelda, 23, 3207 Anderson Mill Road, Atlanta, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license, spencer pass law.
Malaga-Salazar, Juan, 35, 647 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no headlights, no insurance, no license.
Wednesday, July 4
Dyer, Robert Keith, 52, 3944 New Karleen Road, Richmond, arrested and charged with open container, possession of methamphetamine.
Lumpkin, Tracy Jean, 45, 508 Thompson Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with exploit/inflict pain to deprive essential services to disabled person or elder person, financial transaction card fraud.
Owens, Stavon Eugene, 44, 233 barron Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for obstruction.
Pickett, Ray Field, 49, 427 Rock Creek Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with rape, sexual battery, sodomy.
Rabalais, Steve Carl, 53, 112 Lanthier Street, Winder, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, tail lights.
Salvo, Lettie Rebecca, 37, 2312 Moncriff, Augusta, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Baskerville, Vashti Abi, 21, 3 N Redspire C, Newark, DE, arrested by GSP and charged with reckless driving, speeding.
Callison, Nathaniel C, 21, 166 Millpond CT, Acworth, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned with traffic, DUI.
Nolen, Norma J, 57, 2825 David Road, Dyersburg, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding.
Patterson, Jarrod David Nathaniel, 25, 100 Spring Dale Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while license is suspended, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of an accident.