Tuesday, Jan. 14
Kristine Cecelia Duvall, 31, of 218 Pioneer Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery, battery — family violence, pedestrian under the influence and simple battery.
Russell Dan Evans, 30, of 6496 Highway 140, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the third degree and terroristic threats and acts.
Kyle William Hodgson, 23, of 292 Rainey Road, Temple, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bail jumping and failure to appear (original charge: driving while license suspended).
Jeffery David McClain, 42, of 1034 Foster Lusk Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Crystal Deborah Staten, 56, of 1209 Ridge Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft of services.
Ana Ofelia Mendoza-Torres, 23, of 230 Bair Patch Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Robert Justin Nichols, 31, of 121 Foxhall Drive, Apt. A., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with no license and a taillight violation.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Kasper Rose Beck, 26, of 1123 Dry Creek Road, Summerville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, and a windshield/windshield wiper violation.
Freeman B Busie, 41, of 468 Cedar St., Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and speeding (50 in a 35 mph zone).
Sarah Marie Long, 21, of 5227 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Chip Delane Nix, 47, of 132 Liberty Church Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Brian Lee Sanders, 61, of 452 S. College St., Bowdon, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
Isaak Joel Serrano, 18, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. 12, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear (original charge: entering auto and criminal trespass).
John Alan Wells, 29, of 740 Hightower Loop, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a bench warrant (original charges: violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and possession of tools for the commission of a crime).
Bryant Lee Evans, 49, of 4378 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and a suspended tag.