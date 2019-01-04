The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Dec. 31
Dona Lynn Ellinger, 32, of 53 East 6A Avenue, Emerson, arrested and charged with failure to appear bench warrant.
Hernan Garcia, 25, of 1465 Raider Drive Southeast, Dalton, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, driving on roadways laned for traffic, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, stop signs and yield signs and driving too fast for conditions.
Luis Magin Gutierrez-Ramon, 21, of 11975 Southwest 45th St., Miami, Florida, arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane and suspended license.
Stanley Lamar Hall, 51, of 1838 Fire Tower Road Southeast, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and charged with battery family violence.
Jeffery Dewayne Redd, 27, of 288 Beatrice Court, Ranger, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Gustavo Monroy Jr., 27, of 325 Peters St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with four accounts of reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering safety.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
Robin Burchfield, 63, of 308 Skylane Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with firearm discharge while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering safety.
Stacey Brian Cannon, 47, of 221 Mountain View Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Eric Preston Guyton, 39, of 381 Baker Road Southeast, Apt. 1, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and simple assault.
Eddie Lee Hampton, 49, of 194 Blackwood Place, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Drake Stone, 25, of 1513 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Jason Adam Hardman, 42, of 3042 Clovernurst Drive, Atlanta, arrested by CPD and housed.
Jeffery David McClain, 41, of 1034 Foster Lusk Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, failure to dim headlights and no insurance.
Marsha Gale Mitchell, 67, of 194 Blackwood Place Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and two accounts of reckless conduct.
Diego Sanchez-Paredes, 62, of 227 Hood St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, tag light and driving with suspended license.
Jimmy Lee Williams, Jr., 36, of 123 Lower End Way, Rocky Face, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, driving under the influence and speeding.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
Clifford Allen Beebe, 37, of 174 Triple D Drive, Adairsville, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Curtis Darrell Buttrum, 49, of 551 Folsom Road Southeast, Fairmount, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Wayne Franklin Christian, Jr., 43, of 49 Burlington Road Northeast, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jonathan Robert Edwards, 32, of 3069 A Maple Grove Church, Resaca, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Lindsey Nicole Wheat, 31, of 130 Reservoir St., Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Scott Charles Collins, 29, of 228 Wagner Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, expired tag and no insurance.
Aaron Richard Talley, 21, of 101 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for reckless driving.