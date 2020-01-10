Tuesday, Jan. 7
Daniel Canales, 17, of 1865 Cash Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a valid license.
Brandon Curtis Eaton, 33, of 100 Springdale Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contempt of superior court ($12,437.06 child support purge) and two probation violations.
Donald Lee Meadows, 46, of 2721 Millers Ferry Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery.
Christopher Dale Mowery, 48, of 87 Creekstone Road, Jasper, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with loitering or prowling, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Kelly Ann Smith, 35, of 9 Hammond Drive, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Joshua Kane Walraven, 34, of 133 Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and stop signs and yield signs violation.
Jonathan Mieves Farias, 44, of 159 Cousenfinnea, Fieson, North Carolina, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Julius Franklin Jr., 41, of 2746 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, expired tag, failure to maintain lane, open container and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Sherry Ann Wilson, 51, of 265 Baker Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with hands free violation, no insurance and suspended license.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Shelby Ashton Atkinson, 26, of 719 Mt. Zion Road N.E., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Timothy Adams Burton, 26, of 89 Rocky Ridge Road, Jasper, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with drugs to be kept in the original container, giving a false name or address to law enforcement, possession of schedule II substance, headlight violation and a hold for another agency.
Amber Leshey Gwin, 23, of 448 Artesian Well Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Glenn Harper, 30, of 29 Westover Drive N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with penalties for failure to report accident, giving false info.
David Howard Long, 46, of 3251 Resaca Lafayette Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Carl Rufes Peek, 57, of 198 Pack Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault — family violence and threaten, intimidate a disabled adult, elder person or resident.
James Anthony Praytor, 47, of 448 Artesian Well Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jessie Dyland Ross, 23, of 365 Newton Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Terrance Lamar Smith, 50, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 9A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and two counts of simple battery, all with the family violence designation.
Rashaad Antoine Woodberry, 29, of 118 Farmville Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and two bench warrants.
Rakema Danielle McCovery, 33, of 547 Everett Spring Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to follow traffic signs, no insurance and suspended license.