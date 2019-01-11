The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Jan. 7
Tacynthia V Cochran, 25, of 2601 W. Evergreen Ave., Chicago, Illinois, arrested by GSP and charged with less than an ounce of marijuana and maximum limits 92 mph in a 75 mph zone.
Christopher Lee Cole, 33, of 2960 U.S. 41 S., Apt. 5, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of battery family violence, bond surrender, criminal trespass/family violence, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and two counts of cruelty to children.
Connie Lisa Mulkey, 52, of 167 Kelly Drive, Ranger, arrested and charged with drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
John Madison Murray III, 38, of 408 Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery (family violence).
Victor Garcia Raymundo, 19, of 207 Parker Drive Southwest, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while unlicensed, following too closely and speeding in excess of maximum limits 98 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Sarah Darlene Shooltz, 29, of 477 Hyde Road, Jasper, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Robert Thomas Walker, 53, of 1192 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with drugs not in original container and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Jake Lee Jacobs, 28, of 12539 U.S. 41, Tunnell Hill, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Deborah Elizabeth Carroll, 30, of 149 Old Grade Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Robbie Grant Dotson, 33, of 110 Michael Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers and probation violation.
James David Guyton, 67, of 306 Fir Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Ashley Lynn Hackney, 19, of 2680 Tenga Gregory Road, Chatsworth, arrested and here for court.
Taylor Venice Hagan, 21, of 203 Briar Ridge Road, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
John Bronson Hembree, 24, of 2551 Deep Springs Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Justin Robert Hunter, 31, of 1289 Brackett Ridge, Chatsworth, arrested and here for court.
Susan Renee Mcree, 47, of 200 Hill House Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Kevin Edward Roberts, 46, of 1506 Resaca Lafayette Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Chrissy Lane Willyard, 35, of 420 County Road 466, Fort Payne, Alabama, arrested and here for court.
Ashley Nicole Couch, 23, of 338 Spring Hill Road, Adairsville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Gage Andrew Thomas Jones, 18, of 5777 Plainview Road Southeast, Adairsville, arrested by DNR and charged with hunting deer at night, hunting from public road and hunting from vehicle.
Ryan Alexander Page, 21, of 4100 Dewspond Road, Calhoun, arrested by DNR and charged with hunting from a public road, hunting deer at night and hunting from a vehicle.
Larry Wayne Thomas, 37, of 107 Towne Lake Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Mike Stanton Wyatt, 45, of 188 Fifth St. Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and obstructing/hindering persons making telephone call.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Harold Allen Bartley, 61, of 4069 N. Maple Grove Church, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident.
Jessica Marie Barton, 32, of 152 Forrest Height, Apt. 43, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and possession of methamphetamine.
Tommie Joe Harris, 54, of 1437 Smith Motel, Room 136, Calhoun, arrested and charged with three counts of sex offender registry violation.
Shawn Allen Minten, 41, of 294 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for battery and interference with 911 call.
Donna Pauline Myers, 38, of 816 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Jane Myers, 40, of 816 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Linda Kay Myers, 36, of 816 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bond surrender, drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Adam Seth Parker, 31, of 360 Fir Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Timothy James Parker, 32, of 288 Iracille Lane, Lot 16, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
