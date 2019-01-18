The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Jan. 14
John Allen Bedwell, 48, of 3463 Nicholson Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery on person 65 years of age or older and battery.
Jarrett Morgan Bolton, 35, of 107 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated battery.
William Ira Howse, 40, of 3136 Conviser Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, arrested and sentenced.
Wesley John Ray Jr., 33, of Executive Inn, Room 220, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Diego Sanchez, 62, of 150 Louis Ave., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Charles Roy Smith, 52, of 1120 Fiery Gizzard Road, South Pittsburg, Tennessee, arrested and sentenced.
April Sue Tate, 32, of 25 Holcomb Spur Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Cassandra Leanna Lively, 26, of 855 W. Peachtree, Atlanta, arrested by CPD and housed for concealed tag, no insurance, suspended license and tag light.
Exequel Sontay-Calel, 40, of 3512 Pumphrey Drive, District Heights, Maryland, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 86 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Athenia Virginia Williams, 38, listed as homeless, arrested and held for other agency.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Michael Charles Cattanach, 41, of 126 Adair St., Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested by DOC and sentenced here for court.
Sidney Allen Goff Jr., 53, of 725 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, arrested by DOC and sentenced here for court.
Cody Lee Headrick, 25, of 3626 Brentwood Cove Drive, Apison, Tennessee, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Damaar Herring, 33, of 1219 Morrow Drive, Social Circle, arrested and charged with two counts of deposit account fraud.
Jesse Dewayne Parker, 38, of 5198 Calhoun Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with simple assault and simple battery family violence.
Ashley Leashae Peace, 30, of 150 Brown Circle Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants, four counts of drugs in original container, three counts of obstruction/hindering of officer, possession and use of drug related objects and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Yendi Annaisa Robinson, 34, of 225 McConnell Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Chase Edward Stroup, 28, of 437 S. Wall St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Lindsay Darrell Sweatt, 63, of 213 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property to the second degree and hut and run (duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident).
Jonathon Coy Tinch, 30, of 324 Fremon Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Christopher Dewayne Gann, 29, of 234 Horizon Hills, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and tail lights lens.
Clint Garfield Garrett, 61, of 243 Roy Huie Road, Riverdale, arrested by FPD and housed for crossing guard lines, DWLS, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and theft by receiving.
Julie Arine Gilbert, 40, of 243 Roy Huie Road, Riverdale, arrested by FPD and housed for theft by receiving.
Shalinda Marie Haney, 33, of 2235 Whipporwill Lane Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Dylon Kenneth Lafollette, 21, of 1733 Walnut Hill Lane, Sevierville, Tennessee, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Joseph Lawrence Macaluso, 50, of 195A Bradley Road Southeast, Adairsville, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Bryan Keith Misskelley, 37, of 1214 Dews Pond Road Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Shawn Basil Collins, 45, of 46 Willowrun Drive, Rome, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Emmanuel Vaquez, 49, of 334 Wildwood Circle Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and maximum limits 110 mph in 70 mph zone.