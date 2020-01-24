Tuesday, Jan. 21
Tonya Kay Brown, 35, of 759 Andrew Lee Drive, No. 7, Henagar, Alabama, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Sheila Jo Calhoun, 58, of 3001 Highway 411, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at stop sign.
William Gordon Crowder, 42, of 366 B Johnson Road S.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of a family violence order.
Amanda Shae Davis, 40, of 50 Collins Road, Cedartown, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Ricardo Garcia, 26, of 304 Country Park Drive, Smyrna, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, Georgia license within 30 days, improper lane change, open container and speeding (84 in a 70 mph).
Eugene Edward Reynolds, 49, of 2522 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Justin David Stover, 34, of 463 Road 1960, Henagar, Alabama, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
April Lynn Geary, 41, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with loitering or prowling.
Xzavier La’Vonte Christian, 19, of 25 Sioux Road, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, duty upon stroking a fixture, expired tag, failure to maintain lane, no license on person and underage possession of alcohol.
Evan Echeverria-Francisco, 22, of 1305 Turner Ridge Road, Norcross, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving without a license, improper turn, no insurance and a window tint violation.
Sherry Ann Baker, 36, of 100 Claras Way, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and two counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.