The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Jan. 21
James Birch Bailey Jr., 38, of 655 E. Cochran Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with battery under the Family Violence Act.
Shawn Cameron Espie, 29, of 293 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with failure to appear bench warrant and probation violation.
Isaac Nathaniel Clayton, 23, of 467 Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of DUI, no insurance, no license and taillight violation.
Michael Shane Fields, 46, of 1235 U.S. 41 North, arrested and charged with brake lights and turn signals required and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ricardo Jacobo Garcia, 22, of 1401 Montrose Parkway, Norcross, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding (88 mph in a 70 mph zone).
Charles Ellison Wall II, 45, of 151 Quail Hollow Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoke and windshields and windshield wipers violation.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Timothy M. Bailey, 29, of 8414 Black Diamond Road, Leatherwood, Kentucky, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Gabriel Seth Brock, 35, of 310 Hedgewood Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee, arrested and housed for CPD on charge of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
James Chad Condra, 34, of 8644 Walnut Road, Hixon, Tennessee, arrested and housed for CPD on charge of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Gregory Tracy Dyer, 58, of 8501 Glenwoods Drive, Riverdale, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, holding/supporting a wireless communications device and open container violation.
Jackie Lee Henderson, 39, of 288 Iracille Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery under the Family Violence Act.
Joseph Lee Kisselburg, 26, of 1142 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery under the Family Violence Act and second-degree cruelty to children.
Kenneth Eugene Long, 42, of 269 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with theft by deception and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
Jessica Nicole Patterson, 29, of 2677 Old Rome-Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Sheri Gabrielle Rider, 39, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with two counts of sex offender registry violation.
Amanda Rose Welch, 31, of 786 Bermuda St., Dalton, arrested and charged with public drunkenness.
Kara Nicole Wilson, 22, of 300 Larkspur Drive Southwest, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Coy Dylan Young, 30, of 750 Ryo Mountain Road, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery under the Family Violence Act, third-degree cruelty to children under the Family Violence Act, interfering with call for emergency assistance and kidnapping.
Whitney Latosha Branson, 29, of 412 Treadwell Road, Apt. 114, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Thomas Wittier Gates, 62, of 602 Pisgah Way, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and open container violation.
Levi James Hamilton, 24, of 258 Old Sawmill Spur, Chatsworth, arrested and held for DPD.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Joshua Lee Black, 31, of 120 Barrett Lane, No. 2, Calhoun, arrested and charged with forgery, theft of services and two counts of theft by taking.
Joshua Vernon Curtis, 35, of 36 Green St., Vaucluse, South Carolina, charged with bench warrant and probation violation.
Aubry Allen Davis, 59, of 400 Peachtree St., Fairmount, arrested by FPD and charged with probation violation.
Eddie Leroy Franklin, 59, of 237 Craig Road Northeast, Ranger, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Tyler Chazz Gravitt, 29, of 2565 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Timothy Joseph David Lee, 37, of 194 Cardinel Blvd., Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Victor Darrell Monford Sr., 58, of 303 Cherokee St. Southwest, Apt. A, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jaymes Lukas Montgomery, 20, of 154 Riverview Drive, Apt. 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and battery under the Family Violence Act.
Jessie De Jesus Romero, 23, listed as homeless, arrested by probation official and charged with probation violation.
Chelsey Marie Thompson, 18, of 100 McConnell Road, Unit 22A, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to yield, driving on central turn lane and possession of methamphetamine.
Casey Cleveland Watson, 35, of 305 Memorial Road Northwest, Calhoun, arrested by probation official and charged with probation violation.