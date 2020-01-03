Monday, Dec. 30
Shelby Ashton Atkinson, 26, of 719 Mt. Zion Road N.E., Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft of services.
Jimmy Eugene Bradley. 36, of 184 Baker Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with terroristic threats and acts, improper lane change and hit and run.
Brian Stewart Guffey, 43, of 85 E. Main St., Kingston, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the first degree.
Charles Palmer Guffey, 42, of 622 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary.
Jeremiah Lee Johnson, 37, of 1031 Wiley Road, Marietta, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, fraud-financial identity, forgery in the fourth degree and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Catherine Allison Jones, 32, of 511 W. 13th St., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: theft by shoplifting).
Omar Camacho River, 26, of 323 Forrest Height Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license and expired tag.
Blake Alexander Dungan, 34, of 1116 Pearle Johnson, Ranger, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended and expired registration.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Jerry Clayton Reece, 66, of 1136 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with maintaining a disorderly house.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Joshua Dale Aydell, 43, of 480 Fairview Road, Ballground, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Arthur Jason Battles, 46, of 260 Wildwood Circle S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Jonathan Manuel Samano, 18, of 108 B Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, two counts of simply battery — family violence and two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
Gary Dale Scott, 63, of 102 Summerfield Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with reckless conduct.
Alexis Trejo, 17, of 101 Dan Cheri Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Devin Earl Ballard, 26, of 554 Crawe Spring Road, White, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving with expired license, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no proof of insurance, open container and speeding (87 in a 70 mph).
Lolita Lashonda Barnhill, 37, of 146 Oak Valley Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding (105 in a 70 mph).
Kayla Anne Bell, 20, of 1213 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with headlight required and suspended license.
David Carouse Bolston, 45, of 420 Wisteria Road, Lafayette, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, reckless driving and speeding (120 in a 70 mph).
Steven Dwayne Byers, 32, of 147 Deer Run Trail, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited place.
Clarence Macers Carter, 33, of 10707 Kimberly Ave., Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving without a valid license, reckless driving and maximum limits (110 in a 70 mph).
Roberto Gomez, 61, of 200 Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance, no license, speeding and a suspended tag.
Karin Renee Green, 50, of 152 Plainville Road S.W., Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and too fast for conditions.
Erin Irene Legate, 28, of 209 W. 5th Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and following too closely.
Lester Tate Rich, 69, of 706 Liberty Road S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.