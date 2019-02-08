The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Jarvis Benjamin Dunlap, 26, of 13451 SW 265th Terrace, Naranja, Florida, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 89 mph in 70 mph zone.
Rena Ann Edge, 39, of 875 Newtown Road Northeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Raymond Eric Haney, 41, of 677 Ga. 225, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jacob Austin McAfee, 27, of 265 Newtown Road, Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and sentenced.
Jose Guadalupe Anguiano, 42, of 126 Victor St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and suspended license.
Tony Perrell Bunting, 49, of 4622 Alaska Ave., St. Louis, Missouri, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked.
Michael John Jablonowski Jr., 35, of 99 Holly Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Jesse Orozco, 23, of 224 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and running red light.
Kadedra D. Reid, 24, of 147 Tusculum Square Drive, Nashville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding in excess of maximum limits 89 mph in 70 mph zone.
Teresa Alvina Scardino, 56, of 270 Brackett Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and failure to yield.
Rashawn Antwan Southall, 33, of 1286 E. Yale Ave., Flint, Michigan, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding in excess of maximum limits 87 mph in 70 mph zone.
Monday, Feb. 4
Monte Paul Clark Jr., 30 of 990 North Wall St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with loitering/prowling.
Kelley Elizabeth Conner, 56, of 4865 Hillsdale Circle, Chattanooga, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane and tires requirements.
Jyesica Leigh Fowler, 29, listed ad homeless, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Vincent Bernard Gully, 67, of 2316 Trees of Kennesaw Parkway, Kennesaw, arrested and charged with probation violation.
William Patrick Hall, 60, of 885 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and serving sentence for Calhoun Municipal Court.
Marjorie Ann Herron, 55, of 1012 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Clay Lawrence Hilgeman, 26, of 2840 U.S. 41 Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Daniel Hugh Patterson, 33, of 443 Regina Forrest Road Southwest, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, open container and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Kadeem Pratt, 28, of 3676 Bennett Road, Chattanooga, arrested by GSP and charged with alteration of license plates, driving while license suspended/revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate, tail lights and use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Diana Michelle Sexton, 42, of 196 Hollingsworth Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery family violence.
Eric Charles Stewart, 26, of 4101 U.S. 41 N., Calhoun, arrested and charged with cracked windshield and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Carlos Uziel Alvarez, 29, of 144 Princeton Ave., Adairsville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and maximum limits 89 mph in 70 mph zone.
Jadarius Tremaine Conyers, 22, of 7655 Austin Drive, Chattanooga, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding 90 mph in 70 mph zone.
Christopher Lee Hopkins, 36, of 153 Felton Rockmart, Buchanan, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
James Carlton Rose Jr., 69, of 1700 U.S. 411, Fairmount, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Christy Reenee Diddle, 37, of 176 U.S. 411 Northeast, Ranger, arrested and charged with two counts of obtaining dangerous drugs by fraud, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute prednisone, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute tramadol, possession of dangerous drugs by fraud and probation violation.
Caitlyn Autumn Gibson, 22, of 1300 Second St., Apt. 23, of Cleveland, Tennessee, arrested by CPD and held for Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and housed for fugitive from justice.
Chasity Lynn Green, 39, of 405 Valley Hill Road, Griffin, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Brianna Michelle Martin, 18, of 802 Hogan Road, Chattanooga, arrested by CPD and held for Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelvon Ke-Darrious White, 22, of 5609 Washakie Point, Ellenwood, arrested by MCCD and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and truck over 6 wheels must stay in 2 right lanes.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Howard Jay Baugh, 42, of 2450 Old Chestnut Log Road, Lithia Springs, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Jimmy Ray Baugh, 41, of 1310 Pirkle Road, Lot A, Douglasville, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Jose Guadalupe Belman, 37, of 18 Johnson St., Cartersville, arrested by FPD and housed for failure to maintain lane and no license (third offense).
Lacandace Vonshea Berring, 25, of 321 Forrest Heights Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for cruelty to children to the third degree and simple battery.
Braxton Tanner Blalock, 22, of 143 Grist Mill Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for false name and date of birth, no insurance and suspended tag.
William Matthew Delp, 36, of 4810 Nicklesville Road Northeast, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tearri Nicole Lewis, 33, 2375 Luke Edwards Road, Dacula, arrested by GSP and held for Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
Tabitha Lynn Phipps, 35, of 213 Donna St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jesse William Tapp, 35, of 103 S. Hughes St., Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant.