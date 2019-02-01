The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Jan. 28
Marcus Clayton Abel, 62, of 199 Gillespie Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Stacie Charlene Ashworth, 24, of 3440 Battlefield Parkway, Resaca, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
David Misael Bautista-Bravo, 18, of 201 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child molestation.
Heather Nicole Collum, 24, of 200 Peter St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Dustin Freeman Smith, 31, of 313 Brickyard Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Scarlet Ann Smith, 28, of 359 N. Sequoyah Circle Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children to the third degree, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, two counts of probation violation, reckless conduct and theft by taking.
Terry Grant Richardson, 60, of 511 Peter St., Apt. 517, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Regina Marie Barrett, 41, of 117 Columbia Ave., Salamanca, New York, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Krystal Anne Benson, 42, of 395 E. State St., Salamanca, New York, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Neland Dennis Cummings, 41, listed as homeless, arrested by GSP for driving while license suspended/revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer and possession/manufacture/sell/purchase of marijuana.
Ernest Dean Robinson, 36, of 5645 Windfall Road, Carrollton, New York, arrested and charged with purchase/possession/control of methamphetamine.
Eddie Roel Cabrera, 29, of 438 W. Line St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, no insurance and no license.
Jose Dejesus Gonzales-Montes, 29, of 101 Avalon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license and tag light.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Richard Allen Clemens, 49, of 417 Second Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
Sarah Jane Crisp, 19, of 5448 U.S. 41 North, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Ronald Jonathan Decker, 23, of 1707 Stinnett Drive Northwest, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Amber Nicole Ivey, 18, of 1031 Langford Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with criminal trespass family violence.
Thomas Dale Jackson, 28, of 924 W. Crawford, Apt. 10, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Franklin Eugene McEntire, 59, of 454 River Bend Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Margaret Deeann Morgan, 34, of 1628 Flat Branch Road, Tunnel Hill, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Kelvin Jbrandall Simmons, 27, of 119 Irby St. Southwest, Milledgeville, arrested and held for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald Eugene Stiles Jr., 35, of 1410 U.S. 41 North, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with parole violation.
Michael Wayne Taylor, 38, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Dana Marie Townsend, 42, of 402 Hester Circle, Dalton, arrested and charged with failure to change address on license within sixty days, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
Donald Lee Townsend Jr., 43, of 2195 Ga. 225, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with alteration of tag, expired tag, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, tail light lens, theft by receiving stolen property, trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine and windshield and windshield wipers.
John Lee Boyd II, 21 of 7009 Windcrest Lane, Harrison, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Jhanee Kristina Glover, 24, of 612 Forrest Ave., Fayetteville, arrested and held for Fayette County.
Luis Octavio Gurrola, 24, of 2212 Memorial Park Place, Gainesville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding 90 mph in 70 mph zone.
Stefan Gylone Marion, 36, of 3283 Flint River Road, Columbiaville, Michigan, arrested by GSP and charged with brake lights and turn signals required and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Regan Timothy Williams, 27, of 914 Clay Ave., Toledo, Ohio, arrested by GSP and held for Dooly County.