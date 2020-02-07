Tuesday, Feb. 4
Kayla Nicole Duitton, 24, of 1454 Sexton Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a cracked windshield violation and driving with a suspended license.
Rebecca Ann Ferguson, 56, of 1088 Erwin Hill Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Timothy Daniel Ferguson, 54, of 1110 Erwin Hill Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Donnie Jewett Parm, 29, of 540 Brewer Road, Kingston, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
Lisa Marie Russell, 44, of 209 Ridgecrest Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault.
Dwight Chandler Graham, 18, of 290 Park Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Odalis Soria, 19, of 112 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and a headlight violation.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Roy Alton Burgess, 37, of 103 White St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: aggravated assault).
Corey Madsen Cochran, 24, of 928 Avenue F, Apt. 3, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with affray and pedestrian under the influence.
James Brent Farmer, 47, of 302 Ridge Point Lane, Cohutta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with dDUI, driving with a suspended license and an open container violation.
Jenny Lynn Hudgins, 26, of 1804 Little Texas Valley, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Elgin Eric Mays, 42, of 121 Carter St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with affray.
Randy David Parker, 39, of 158 Jon Kay Road, Taylorsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with harassing phone calls.
Tyler Lee Roden, 27, of 227 Gains Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while unlicensed, giving a false name/date of birth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a probation violation (original charge: theft by taking).
Scarlet Ann Smith, 29, of 359 Sequoya Circle N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: driving with a suspended license) and two probation violations (original charges: burglary and driving while license suspended).