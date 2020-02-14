Saturday, Jan. 8
Crystal Lynn Burrage, 36, of 113 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and a probation violation (original charges: possession of meth and drug related objects).
Daniel Scott Henderson, 46, of 105 Thornwood Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with three counts of theft by shoplifting and one count of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Amanda Shae Davis, 40, of 50 Collins Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers.
Calving Desharon McGregory, 26, of 4654 Oak Hurst Place, Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 91 in 70.
David Sarellano, 19, of 246 Meadowbrook Road, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a blue light violation and a suspended license.
Reginald Bernard Taylor, 57, of 525 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with cancelled registration, child seatbelt violation, no insurance, seatbelt violation and a suspended license.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Donna Jean Hightower, 58, of 3572 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Jacob Aaron Peek, 20, of 1055 Erwin Hill Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery, both with the family violence designation, as well as two probation violations (original charges: battery, hindering law enforcement and DUI).
Javier Cruz, 26, of 807 Oakland Ave., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kelly Nicole Lively, 23, of 845 Worthington Gap Road, Rock Spring, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and a tail light violation.
Jason Lee Miller, 38, of 324 Nicole Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields and removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
Tramell Clinton Putnam Jr., 51, of 3767 Old Dixie Highway S.E., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and improper stopping in roadway.
Khalyse Channique Wilkerson, 31, of 123 Creek View Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery, both with the family violence designation.
Kregg Stephen Wilkerson, 54, of 222 Chance Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with cruelty to children in the third degree and battery, both with the family violence designation.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Ashley Brooke Bennett, 23, of 552 Miller Ferry Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, no license, possession of drug related objects and affixing tint to windows.
Timothy Bryan Couch, 57, of 116 W. Pine St., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Danny Tyreese Harlan, 41, of 1020 Dozier St., Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and a safety belt violation.
Dakota Janine Massingill, 21, of 184 Uppertate Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Kerry Alan Metts, 54, of 44 7th St., Unit 2015, Ellijay, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands violation, open container and U-turns.
Larry Kenneth Parris Jr., 45, of 396 Church St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, improper tag display, no insurance, safety belt violation and a probation violation.
Mana Jessica Shaffer, 33, of 1048 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Vassel Thomas Allen, 26, of 305 McConnell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and battery — family violence.
Alton Lee Goins, 37, of 25 Gilreath Road, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with forgery in the first degree and identity theft/fraud.
Michael Edward Golembieski, 38, of 127 Colony Drive N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with loitering or prowling.
Troy Kristian Jefferson, 48, of 346 Charman Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public drunkenness.
Julia Kathleen Jones, 38, of 519 College St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear and a probation violation.
Richard Franklin Kinsey, 63, of 2706 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and pedestrian under the influence.
Tia Prenelle Taylor, 38, of 45 Robin Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Grace Anna Whittenburg, 21, of 129 Bristol Place S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and driving on divided highways.