Tuesday, Jan. 28
Anvy Isaiah Canchola, 18, of 473 Mt. Vernon Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Robby Merle Davis Jr., 32, of 526 Woody Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of simple assault and a probation violation.
Timothy Reed Lecroy, 23, of 145 Pine Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with reckless driving, failure to change address on license within 60 days, improper exhaust system, no license tag, tire requirements and obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers.
Roderick Edward McDonald, 45, of 120 Bailey Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of sex offender registry violation second offense.
Austin Warren Watkins, 23, of 107 Woodsong Court S.E., Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree — family violence, interfering with an emergency call for help and reckless conduct.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Robert Mitchell Abernathy, 34, of 5420 Adairsville Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of simple battery — family violence.
Benjamin Brown, 48, of 420 Cara Lane, McDonough, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with forgery in the fourth degree.
Christopher Jarrell Clayton, 40, of 980 Red Bud Road, No. J2, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers and a probation violation.
Jose Dejesus Gonzalez-Gomez, 37, of 101 W. Talon Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters.
Donnie Alvin Sims, 51, of 143 Pioneer Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and a tag light violation. He was also being held for Bartow County.
Jason Anthony Smith, 44, of 126 Ridgecrest Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Matthew Scott Walraven, 30, of 460 Langston Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and a probation violation.
Heather Nichole Lumpkin, 32, of 1446 U.S. Highway 41 N., Apt. 2, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with expired tag, no insurance and a suspended license.