The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Feb. 18
Vicki Nicoli Bell, 45, of 1238 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Eric Wade Chamlee, 38, of 115 Barrett Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Kenneth Dewayne Chamlee, 42, of 115 Barrett Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with purchase/possession/control of methamphetamine.
Gary William Crowe, 34, of 906 Youngs Mill Road, Kingston, arrested by GSP and charged with probation violation.
Michael Thomas Edwards, 34, of 89 Fourth St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for aggravated stalking.
Tommy Lee Gray Jr., of 116 Forrest Heights Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call and theft by taking.
Jennifer Michelle Green, 29, of 816 Clark Road, Tunnel Hill, arrested and sentenced.
Heather Renee Hunter, 29, of 662 Mason Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with bench warrant and probation violation.
Tevey Antwone James, 40, of 103 Ola St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for contraband across guard line, obstruction and PUI.
Melinda Belkeith Lane, 44, of 212 Green Acre Lane, Cartersville, arrested and charged with bench warrant and serving sentence.
Kimberly Lynn McRee, 28, of 89 Fourth St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant.
Valdez Marshall Montgomery, 58, of 118 Stone Loop, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Dennis Mitchel Nesbitt, 63, of 465 Mount Zion Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Eugene Edward Reynolds, 48, of 2517 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Robert Jay Russell, 54, of 607 Peters St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Terrell Steven Russell, 58, of 607 Peters St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Luis Manuel Santizo, 33, of 111 Sonora Drive Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Stacey Jimmy Silvers, 48, of 586 Miller Loop Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Arnulfo Viclal Villanueva, 30, of 346 Piedmont St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlights and no license.
Mario Quetez, 28, of 4415 Steelechase Drive, Powder Springs, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Kori Durell Hurt, 32, of 46 Maple Wood Drive, Summerville, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Tobangay Feyisitan Max-Kanu, 28, of 528 Fairfly Drive, Tucker, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Earnest Wayne Pack, 52, of 310 Artesion Well Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Antoine Deshown Usher, 27, of 141 Fox Hall Drive, Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass family violence, brake light, DUI, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, no license, simple battery family violence and child support purge $2,400.
James Calvin McSpadden, 55, of 147 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass and shoplifting.
Autum Cheyanne Miller, 20, of 508 N. Wall St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Katie Perez, 17, of 107 Newtown Road, Apt. 24, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
Cecilia Saldivar, 44, of 1759 Evergreen Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with driving without valid license.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Edward Brent Alred, 45, of 106 Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery family violence.
Aaron Daniel Baker, 27, of 741 Dawnville Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
William Lamar Crowe, 59, of 157 Libby Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI and simple battery.
Melanda Lynn Gibson, 39, of 1203 Carter Mountain Road, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Jeffery Tyler Leatherwood, 30, of 185 Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property in the second degree, maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, tail lights, operation of vehicle without current plate and use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Ampaw Eric Darko, 22, of 5741 Gordon Park Trace, Austell, arrested and charged with theft by deception and identity theft when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
Austin Taylor Lang, 29, of 245 New Zion Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to use turn signal, suspended license and too fast for conditions.
Timothy Joe Leanoard, 58, of 421 Jolly Road, Apt. 3, of Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.