The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Feb. 11
Crystal Michelle Herron, 32, of 459 Field Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Dillon Wayne Long, 22, of 3102 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
William Roy Massey, 45, of 391 Jackson Road, West Point, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Kasey Shareese Poteet, 25, of 232 Pack Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with exploit/intimidate disabled adult, elder person or resident, financial transaction card theft, fraud-financial identity and 37 counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Richard Lee Smith, 45, of 127 Colonial Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Joyce Lynn Hall, 37, of 2537 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Amanda Marie Bradfield, 38, of 703 S. Broad St., Apt. 7, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jimmy David Collins, 42, of 408D Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested by DOC and here for court.
Adam Eugene Cross, 35, of 3000 E. Walnut St., Evansville, Indiana, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Terry Lamar Ellis, 41, of 107 Alexander St., Summerville, arrested and charged with contempt of superior court for fingerprintable charge.
Pattrick Ray Hale, 33, of 111 Cherry St., Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Laura Louise Jordan, 47, of 303 Quail Hollow Drive, Woodstock, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Dylan Ray Jerome Knapp, 26, of 195 Liberty Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery family violence.
Travis Darryl Martin, 50, of 138 Stiles Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple battery family violence and three counts of obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
John Paul Morgan, 39, of 183 Bowman Way, Dalton, arrested by DOC and here for court.
Steven Joshua Redwine, 27, of 208 Meadowbrook Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Richard Lee Smith, 45, of 127 Colonial Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Susan Elaine Stout, 51, of 1316 Winton Drive, No. 5, Dalton, arrested and charged with contempt of superior court for fingerprintable charge.
Daniel Luke Tipton, 38, of 117 Clear Lake Drive, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Joshua Brent Self, 43, 340 Big Oak Tree Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and one headlight.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Nathan William Brooks, 27, of 158 Greystone Drive Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Dylan Shane Cochran, 24, of 112 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Gregory Don Higgins Jr., 43, of 512 Hood St., Centre, Alabama, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and safety belts required.
Robert John Morris III, 56, of 247 Oxford Circle, Ranger, arrested by FPD and charged with DUI, no brake lights or working turn signals, probation violation and two counts of open container.
Alves Gomez-Recinos, 45, of 101 Adair St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlight and no license.
Jessica Ann Hammonds, 21, of 189 Hunters Crossing Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, open container and speeding in excess of maximum limits 98 mph in 70 mph zone.
Jeffrey Jerome Schell, 48, of 75 Alexandria Way, Dallas, arrested by GSP and charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits 96 mph in 70 mph zone.
Isreal Jorge Velasquez, 34, of 323 Edgewood Road, Rome, arrested by GSP and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses and maximum limits 72 mph in 55 mph zone.