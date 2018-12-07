The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Dec. 3
Latasha Shae Bradshaw, 29, of 315 Henderson Bend, Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
William Jesse Bradshaw, 30, of 315 Henderson Bend, Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
Patrick Charles Burchett, 47, of 235 Whippoorwill Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jorge Chable, 33, of 200 South Line St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Krista Jean Conrad, 25, of 508 B Plainville Road SW, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, possession of marijuana with intent and possession of marijuana.
Jonathan Wayne Evans, 42, of 410 Peters St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.
Miguel Antonio Fraire, 28, of 134 Alderwood Drive, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Melissa Nicole Garner, 36, of 319 N Henderson Bend, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for drug related objects, no tag, possession of methamphetamine and windshield.
Gabriel Saul Jasso, 20, of 5515 Wylake Drive, Norcross, arrested and charged with crossing guard lines with drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Joseph Lawrence Macaluso, 50, of 195A Bradley Road SE, Adairsville, arrested and charged with loitering or prowling.
Breanna Marie Quinones, 26, of 36 Daver Drive, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Amanda Jean Skaja, 34, of 601 Harlan St., Apt. 16, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Richard Thomas Skaja, 35, of 601 Harlan St., Apt. 16, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Michael Dewey Smith, 58, of 184 Center Hill Lane, Chatsworth, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Brian Keith Thompson, 49, of 1828 Alta St. Redlands, California, arrested by FPD and housed for DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Edgar Francisco Torres, 22, of 409 Hardy Water Drive, Lawrenceville, arrested and charged with impending traffic flow and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
David Logan Bagwell, 26, of 1188 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstruction/hindering of officer, probation violation and theft by taking.
Jimmy Lynn Harrell, 33, of 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Michael Eugene Jordan, Jr., 34, of 7251 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation and simple assault.
Michael Anthony Poole, 54, of 5476 Calhoun Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Maricarmen Reyes-Vazquez, 35, of 147 Colony Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for aggravated identity fraud and forgery in the first.
Jeffery Drake Stone, 25, of 1513 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with burglary.
Christopher Bryan Brown, 41, of 532 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, obstructed tag and suspended license.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Jessica Lynn Barrett, 26, of 170 Cass Loop NE, Ranger, arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, hit and run and two accounts of a DUI with aerosol, vapor and/or glue.
Fabio Adrain Couoh, 25, of 520 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal damage to property, probation violation, and housed for two accounts of obstruction.
Anthony Ray Davis, Jr., 36, of 108 Oak St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstruction/hindering of officer, probation violation and child support purge $2,500.
Alisha Elizabeth Ricardez, 40, of 117 Louis Ave., Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant and bond surrender.
Pattrick Ray Hale, 33, of 111 Cherry St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, exhaust and suspended license.
Anthony L. Johnson, 27, of 116 Smith St., Rome, arrested by GSP and charged with driving vehicle when registration suspended/revoked, driving while license suspended/revoked and maximum limits 78 mph in 55 mph zone.
Eric Dion Osmundsen, 44, of 1003 Longhunter Lane, Nashville, Tennessee, arrested and held for Clayton County.