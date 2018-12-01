The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Nov. 26
Rickey Charles Broome, 38, of 2679 U.S. 411, Ranger, arrested and charged with driving with suspended license, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, seatbelt violation, suspended registration and tail lights required.
James Loyd Cummins, 34, of 7 Permenter St., Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Dunny Ray Dutton, 60, of 185 Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and seatbelt violation.
Melodey Lynn Hogan, 37, of 28 14th St., Ellijay, arrested and charged with financial transaction card fraud and identity theft.
Billy Jo Smith, 64, of 582 Brown Farm Road SW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Leanne Burnette, 31, of 1452 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, arrested by FPD and charged with probation violation.
Jazmine Rebecca Constante, 23, of 347 Langston Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions.
Robert Carl Whitlock, Jr., 50, of 415 Blalock Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with battery, criminal trespass and simple battery.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Roy Hubert Collum, Jr., 52, of 88 Morgan Drive, Adairsville, arrested and charged with bench warrant and probation violation.
Zachary Tanner Davis, 25, of 538 Eighth St., Cleveland, Tennessee, arrested and charged with probation violation.
James Lewis Hobbs, 32, of 4256 Highway 41 N, Resaca, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
Vincent Scott McCarthy, 52, of 164 Pineapple Drive NW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with sex offender registry violation.
Edward Martin McNamara, 62, of 909 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two accounts of bond surrender and financial transaction card fraud.
Kevin Arthur Morgan, 24, of 909 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Stacy Lee Newport, 43, of 423 Old Dixie Highway, Adairsville, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Dustin Freeman Smith, 31, of 313 Brickyard Road, Dalton, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Chaz Hunter West, 20, of 1114 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with disorderly conduct, reckless driving and four accounts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats of violence.
Hayden Scott West, 22, of 1114 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with three accounts of disorderly conduct and two accounts of simple battery.
Nashonda Tamorr Williams, 44, of 207 Hensley Road Lot No. 2, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Ozzie Jamar Williams, 39, of 1446 U.S. 41 N Room 124, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
John Martin Zilke, 49, of 1256 Orchard Road, Jasper, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Patrick Vite, 64, of 623 Riverview, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, no insurance and no license.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Tammy Jane Califf, 49, of 165 Old Mill Road, Rydal, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tempest Mechelle Mann, 25, of 221 Webberdale Drive SW, Plainville, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Annie Gwendolen Timms, 35, of 288 Iracille Lane Lot No. 4, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery prebook and cruelty to children.
Christopher Eric Webb, 45, of 167 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Malcolm Mondelle McConnell, 29, of 306 Martin Luther King Drive, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for open container and pedestrian under influence.
Danny Austin Reeves, Jr., 36, of 117 Colten Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and failure to yield turning left.