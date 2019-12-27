Monday, Dec. 23
Jeffrey Scott Hunger, 52, of 117 Delta Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of aggravated assault — family violence), reckless conduct, simple assault — family violence, and simple battery — family violence.
Christian Reyes Lopez, 21, of 108 Ivey Drive N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing.
Burl Wayne Royster, 44, of 193 Baker Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine.
Robert James Reed, 30, of 6445 Highway 140, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to dim headlights and suspend license.
Candace Elaine Saul, 26, of 4156 Highway 225, Lot 7, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Caleb Blake Wright, 27, of 324 T. Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s office and charged with driving without a valid license and driving too fast for conditions.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Jovany Brito, 18, of Wesley Chapel, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery.
Manuel Ernesto Centeno, 41, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — family violence.
Ariel Lynn Holden, 26, of 238 Cardinal Blvd., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
Hunter Lee Meeler, 20, of 1153 Old Grade Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a bench warrant for failure to appear and two probation violations (original charges: suspended license and possession of alcohol under 21).
Gulamjelani V. Achchhu, 38, of 204 Turner St., Cedartown, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with headlight requirement and no license.
Dakota Wade Farris, 28, of 1845 Green Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, reckless driving, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Rene A. Funes Dominguez, 56, of 203 Wilson St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Tina Marie Fuguea, 50, of 144 Creekview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, expired tag and failure to maintain lane.
Fernando Garcia, 35, of 2433 Arch Street, Huntsville, Alabama, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving without a valid license, speeding (89 in a 70 mph zone) and a tinted window violation.
Noel Justin Goodwin Jr., 18, of 1617 Holly Hill Drive, Rockdale, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with reckless driving and speeding (114 in a 70 mph).
Kristofer Matthew Meeler, 29, of 18 Circle Drive S.E., Lindale, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with distracted driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Vanessa Sue Ward, 30, of 119 Burnt Hickory Road, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Jazmin Nahmoi Parada, 25, of 334 Spring Valley Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving under the influence of alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, hit and run, an open container violation and overtaking and passing generally.
Angela Suzanne Rhoden, 39, of 18 Timber Ridge Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with registration violation and a violation of conditions of a driving permit.