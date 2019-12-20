Saturday, Dec. 14
Jeremy Allen Burns, 37, of 316 N. Sequoyah Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear.
Max Kelly Defoor, 53, of 201 Jones Road, Apt. 16, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, felony with auto habitual violator and no tag light.
Rachael Marie Hyde, 41, of 2121 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, reckless driving, distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving on roadways laned for traffic and improper lane change.
Esdras Maxwel Alfaro, 31, of 330 Cedar Hills Drive, Apt. 3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and maximum limits (73 in a 55 mph).
Natali Lara Citalan, 35, of 210 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance, speeding and suspended license.
William Andrew Sims, 32, of 200 Spring Valley Blvd. S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving without a valid license and maximum limits (78 in a 55 mph).
Damon Leon Teffeteller, 50, of 115 5th St. Rolling Acres, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Logan Christopher Carter, 22, of 585 County Road 571, Englewood, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Matthew Adam Greeson, 36, of 141 Peachtree Lane S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of a family violence order.
Vashea M. Hughes, 34, of 2766 Topaz Road, Riverdale, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Audrey Louise Pierce, 33, of 129 Farmington Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Austin Macaleb Poarch, 25, of 553 Freeman Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.
William Carl Stewart, 47, of 236 Briar Hill Stales Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with interfering with an emergency call, simple assault, simple battery and theft by taking.
Stanley Shawn Stuart, 41, of 265 Baker Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Monday, Dec. 16
Jimmy Jermaine Bradley, 34, of 161 Bram Way S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jared Heath Smith, 36, of 102 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended, giving false name to law enforcement and obedience to traffic control device.