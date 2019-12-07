Tuesday, Dec. 3
Dennis Paul Prieto-Alvarez, 25, of 716 E. Highway 53, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a hit and run and driving without a license.
Andrew Marcus Cole, 48, of 440 Owens Gin Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane, hit and run, no proof of insurance, a safety belt violation, and the use of a license plate to misrepresent identity of a vehicle.
Rickey Allen Medlin, 57, of 113 Short N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license and following too closely.
Zulema Isela Reyes Reyes, 33, of 260 Briarpatch Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of child restraint, a headlight violation, no insurance and driving without a license.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Mark Eugene Bogue, 54, of 182 Nemoe Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, an open container violation, failure to maintain lane and a speeding violation.
Alvin Cecil Peeler, 59, of 5141 Highway 411, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to stop at stop signs and yield at yield signs.