The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Dec. 17
Zachary Wayne Baldwin, 31, of 1464 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Linda Ann Brackett, 31, of 4390 E. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Malcolm Jarrard Finch, 41, of 208 Woodland Circle, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.
Matthew Joe Locke, 28, of 116 Anthony Drive, Calhoun, arrested for aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct/harassing calls, terroristic threats and acts and violation of bond.
Tempest Mechelle Mann, 25, of 221 Webberdale Drive Southwest, Plainville, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug related objects.
Natheniel Ray Mulkey, 37, of 1551 Mathis Road, Rome, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Allison Elizabeth Shaw, 33, of 195 Bethesda Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with burglary, three accounts of criminal trespass, obstruction of officers, parole violation, possession of arms by convicted felons and public indecency.
Billy Jo Smith, 64, of 582 Brown Farm Road Southwest, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with backing, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
Richard Lee Smith, 45, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Brea Ananoel Stevens, 18, of 100 Springdale Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with bond surrender and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
John Eugene Thornley, 37, of 150 Tanner Road, Blairsville, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Joshua Labryant Turner, 28, of 317 Peter St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with speeding and suspended license.
Timothy Eric Moss, 51, of 204 Gilmore Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake lights, DUI alcohol and open container.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Rembert Keith Austin, 65, of 4340 N. U.S. 41, Resaca, arrested and here for court.
Logan Jerome Browder, 30, of 408 Baxter Road, Resaca, arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container and stop/yield signs violations.
Bradley Hardy Jordan, 39, of 38 Third St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Kami Danielle Miller, 41, of 1018 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Ryan Charles Nicholls, 37, of 15165 Birmingham Highway, Milton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Cameron Adam Wesson, 20, of 202 Single Tree Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Courtney Alfonzo Williams, 27, of 214 Ashland Park Blvd., Rome, arrested by GSP and charged with distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Trevon Je-Quec Williams, 18, without a listed address, arrested and here for court.
Alexander Lee Witcher, 33, of 272 Blue Holley Drive, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Hannah Caitlyn Elrod, 26, of 594 Edison St., Menlo, arrested by CPD and held for Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
Gerald Dominique McDuffie, 29, of 1905 Cooley St., Chattanooga, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, possession of marijuana and revoked license.
Ashley Caitlyn Payne, 31, of 634 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Jamal Adarius Payne, 28, of 5179 Hunter Trail, Apt. A, Hixon, Tennessee, arrested by CPD and housed for giving false name and date of birth, pedestrian under influence and panhandling.
Alejandro Serrano, 31, of 130 Woodbury Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Skyler Steed Brown, 30, of 929 Hall Memorial, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession of drug related objects and methamphetamine.
James Edward Chastain, II, 36, of 6002 Birch Road, Albany, arrested and charged with probation violation.
David Sulton Colleps, Jr., 56, of 1320 Ga. 136, Resaca, arrested and charged with failure to dim headlights, possession of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Jose Juan Escogido-Hernandez, 44, of 969 McDaniel Station, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license and stop sign violation.
Russell Blake Goforth, 29, of 107 Middle Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Dakota Wahkon Hill, 28, of 124 Overlook Drive Northwest, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Terry Michael Ingle, 54, of 2763 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Justin Blake Martinat, 30, of 24 Tency Lane, Rome, arrested and charged with murder.
Ronald Isaias Romero, 36, of 104 Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlights requirements, no insurance and no license.
Tonya Ann Rowland, 43, of 5999 Third Army Road, Acworth, arrested and here for court.
Thomas Harold Sexton, 45, of 74 Bay Dar Road, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Monica Vannessa Archila-Monterroso, 48, of 147 Kings Point Drive Southwest, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no license.
David William Jenkins, 18, of 575 Academy Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Raymond Lee Mullins, 55, of 1347 Ga. 53 Spur, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and failure to obey officers directing traffic.