Tuesday, Dec. 10
Trayron Marques Bexley, 25, of 439 Georgia Ave., Bremen, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of arms by a convicted felon.
Theresa Marie Burrill, 44, of 141 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking - felony.
Joshua Lamar Howard, 30, of 2315 Sir Lancelot Place, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of sex offender registry violation and a probation violation (original charge: child molestation).
David Lee Lanton, 32, of 157 Popular Springs Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear.
David Jalon McConnell, 18, of Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Amber Nicole Scoggins, 34, of 6700 Elberton Highway, Dewy Rose, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to wear seatbelt, disregarding traffic signals and brakelights and turn signals required.
Kenneth Richard Sherwood, 32, of 24 Cade Road N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute of methamphetamine and a tail lights violation.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Maison Dokota Cordell, 27, of 205 Fog Road N.E., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with criminal trespass - family violence.
Joshua Michael Hendricks, 39, of 130 Meadowlark Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with battery - family violence, simple assault, simple assault - family violence, theft by taking and a probation violation (original charge: aggravated battery).
Austin Brett Patterson, 24, of 108 Knight Bottom Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Kenneth Richard Sherwood, 32, of 24 Cade Road N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and no taillights.
Limber Uriel Perez Bravo, 26, of 162 First St., Trion, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with following too closely, no insurance and no license.