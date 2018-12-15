The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Dec. 10
Larry Dean Baker, 57, of 161 Smokewood Lane, Ringgold, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jaivaun Montoya Davis, 19, of 212 Louis Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with emergency help/interfering with call, simple battery and two accounts of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
Jonathan Max Holt, 52, of 3118 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license and theft by shoplifting.
Trabarris Montel Johnson, 24, of 141 Foxhall Drive, Apt. A, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child molestation and two accounts of obstruction.
Byron Jeffery Sanford, 47, of 2131 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Scottie Lee Weaver, 38, of 1033 School House Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass/family violence, obstructing/hindering emergency call, simple battery/family violence and terroristic threats/acts.
Danny Ray Franklin, 59, of 428 Route 2, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed for hit and run, no insurance and suspended license.
Teresa Ann Higgins, 53, of 316 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended.
Donald Ray Williams, 53, of 106 Brookstone Drive Southwest, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Justin Matthew Brannon, 33, of 217 Meadowlark Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Jessica Lynn Brownlow, 33, of 5146 Old Norcross Road, Norcross, arrested and charged for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of schedule II methamphetamine.
Melea Careen Carroll, 39, of 312 Sally Drive, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop at stop sign.
Jael Estefania De La Rosa Silie, 22, of 265 Newtown Road, Apt. 31, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license and failure to appear.
Gary Wayne Jones, 42, of 12 Clydes Dale Drive, White, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Regina Lynn McCary, 57, of 1159 Franklin Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Kristina Marinda Serritt, 28, of 860 Big Springs Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Terrance Lamar Smith, 49, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 9A, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass/family violence and theft by taking.
Rhonda Kaye Woodard, 46, 121 Woodland Circle Northwest, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Timothy Ray Whittington, 38, of 116 S. Claremont, Sugar Creek, Missouri, arrested and held for other agency.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Julius Robert Boswell, 78, of 143 Pioneer Drive Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.
Drena Anne Erwin, 41, of 1142 Newtown Creek Loop, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Joshua Wayne Feagin, 35, of 814 Lower Mill Road, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Ashley Lynn Hackney, 19, of 2680 Tenga Gregory Road, Chatsworth, arrested and sentenced.
James Michael Hardy, 63, of 558 Brown Farm Road Southwest, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Angie Denise Morales, 19, of 141 Sanora Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with ten accounts of theft by taking.
Tavaris Duran Peek, 30, of 775 College St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Danny Edward Turner, 51, of 248 Quail Hollow Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with two accounts of manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute/possession of marijuana.