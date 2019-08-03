Tuesday, July 30
Pamela Lynn Cobb, 49, of 273 Clairmont Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with expiration and renewal licenses (reexamination required), notice of change of address or name, operation of a vehicle without a current plate, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and a tail light violation.
Tabitha Lynn Mullins, 31, of 146 Folsom Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and a probation violation (original charge: theft by taking).
Justin Chad Lee Silvers, 30, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a headlight violation, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, possession of marijuana, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, tag lights, and a windshield/windshield wipers violation.
Jessica Lynn Talley, 32, of 1104 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.
Wednesday, July 31
Christopher Michael Autry, 33, of 4382 Dews Pond Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four counts of possession/manufacture/purchase of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.
James Randall England, 51, of 1390 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer.
Shannon Nicole Gallman, 29, of 257 White Graves Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Timothy C. Hufstetler, 45, of 363 Stewart Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with a DUI, failure to maintain lane and a seat belt violation.
Aaron Cody Pass, 28, of 1004 Cartwright Place, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with a DUI and a seatbelt violation.
Jimmy Dean Wright, 53, of 126 Ridgecrest Drive, Apt. 10, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault (FVA), criminal attempt, cruelty to children in the third degree, obstruction of officers, a probation violation for aggravated assault, a probation violation for failing to register as a sex offender, public drunkenness and simple battery.
Toney Jerell Thomason, 30, of 6057 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.